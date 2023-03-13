Oscars 2023: Deepika Padukone Graces Red Carpet In Classy Black Gown

Deepika Padukone, who is one of the presenters at the 95th Academy Awards, is all set to grace the champagne carpet. The diva recently took to her social media handle and shared a glimpse of her Oscars 2023 look. She looked glamorous in a classy black gown that she paired with a diamond necklace, bracelet and velvet gloves.

The glam queen completed her look with a neat bun, winged eyeliner, and a chic makeup. Deepika shared a series of photos on her Instagram handle and captioned her Oscars 2023 look, "#Oscars95".

As soon as the actor posted her pictures, fans took to the comments section and flooded it with loads of compliments ahead of the Oscars 2023 ceremony. This is the first time Padukone will be walking the Academy Awards champagne carpet and present an award at the ceremony.

Deepika to present at Oscars 2023

The Bollywood star will be presenting at the 95th Academy Awards and she will be joined by celebrities, including Pedro Pascal, Harrison Ford, Kate Hudson, Paul Dano, Mindy Kaling, Halle Berry, Cara Delevingne, Eva Longoria, Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Andie MacDowell, John Travolta, and Elizabeth Olsen, among others.

The Hollywood's biggest starry night will be hosted for the third time by Jimmy Kimmel at Los Angeles' Dolby Theatres. While, Everything Everywhere All at Once is leading the charts, RRR's viral track Naatu Naatu is in the competition to win the title of the Best Original Song at the event.