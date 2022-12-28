Kangana Ranaut Reacts To Tunisha Sharma’s Death, Says ‘we Need To Protect Our Daughters’

Kangana Ranaut recently reacted to Tunisha Sharma's death case and said that a woman can cope with everything but betrayal. In a long post on her Instagram Stories, Kangana said indulging in polygamy without consent should be termed as a criminal offence.

Speaking of Tunisha's relationship, the actor said, “Her reality was not the same as the other person who was in it only to use and abuse her physically and emotionally. When it is revealed to her, her reality starts to wrap, distort itself, shift shape to fit in the facts that are revealed to her in a shocking manner."

"Every incidence, each experience she associates with beauty and love starts to replay in her mind slowly blending dream, reality, imagination all in one in order to fit in the brutality of a betrayal… even presently she doesn’t know what to believe or not believe anymore… She can’t trust her own perception," added the actor.

"In such a state one feels no difference in being alive or dead after all life is just our perception and if she decides to end her life… please know she didn’t do it alone… it’s a murder."

Kangana requests Prime Minister Modi to make strong laws

The 'Queen' actor, in her long note, also requested Prime Minister Narendra Modi to make strong laws against polygamy without consent.

“Indulging in polygamy with multiple women without their consent or knowledge should be a criminal offence. Sexually exploiting women without taking any responsibility for their physical, mental and emotional well-being while breaking up with them suddenly without any valid reason should also be a criminal offence," said Kangana.

She added, "We need to take care of our daughters, it is the responsibility of the government to protect and enrich the feminine. A land, where women are not safe, is destined to doom. I request Honourable Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji... Like Krishna rose for Draupadi, like Rama took a stand for Sita, we expect you to make strong laws against polygamy without consent, acid attacks against women and of course chopping them into many pieces should amount to an immediate death sentence without trial."

Check out the screenshots of Kangana's Instagram Stories:

All we know about Tunisha's death

Tunisha Sharma, 21, died by suicide on the sets of 'Ali Baba' on December 24. Based on a complaint filed by Sharma's mother, the Valiv police in Mumbai registered a case against Tunisha's co-star Sheezan Khan on the charge of abetting her suicide and arrested him.

In her complaint, Tunisha's mother claimed Sharma and Khan were in love and blamed the latter for her daughter's extreme step, according to the police.

"Khan was in a relationship with Tunisha and had promised to marry her. He was also in a relationship with another woman even while he was dating Tunisha. He used her for three to four months," she alleged.

Tunisha's last rites were carried out on December 27 in Mumbai.