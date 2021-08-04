Kangana Ranaut Recalls Twitter Ban, Reveals She's Getting Warnings On Instagram Too

Kangana Ranaut has been among the controversial names in the film industry since the start of her career. One example of this was when one of her controversial remarks led to Twitter suspending her account. The actor recalled how she'd have been celebrating her first year anniversary this month on the microblogging platform if it wasn't suspended.

Kangana Ranaut on Twitter ban and warnings from Instagram

Kangana took to her Instagram stories to pen a strong note. She recalled that it was in August last year that she had joined Twitter. However, the 34-year-old stated that it was because of her 'Dhaakad' attitude, and also the violence in Bengal, that led to her account's suspension.

She then wrote that her Instagram account used to be managed by her team till then, who used to just post her tweets on Instagram. Post the Twitter ban, she officially took over her handle. She stated that she has also been receiving warnings on Instagram.

Ranaut further asked her followers how long they thought she would last on the platform, 8 months or a year.

Twitter bans Kangana account

Ranaut, known for her inflammatory tweets, posted several messages following the Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress' win over the BJP in West Bengal and incidents of post-poll violence. Calling for President's Rule in the state, she also blamed Banerjee for the violence and addressed her with offensive names.

Twitter has permanently suspended actor Kangana Ranaut's account for repeated violations of rules, specifically abliging to their "Hateful Conduct and Abusive Behaviour policy , the microblogging site said in a statement then.

"We've been clear that we will take strong enforcement action on behavior that has the potential to lead to offline harm, a Twitter spokesperson said in a statement.



"The referenced account has been permanently suspended for repeated violations of Twitter Rules specifically our Hateful Conduct policy and Abusive Behaviour policy. We enforce the Twitter Rules judiciously and impartially for everyone on our service," the spokesperson added.

Last year, Ranaut's sister Rangoli's account was suspended on the microblogging website. The actor became active on Instagram after that.

On the professional front, Kangana Ranaut is working on movies like Dhaakad, Tejas and others.

(With PTI inputs)

