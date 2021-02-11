Kangana Ranaut Replies To PM Modi's Tweet To Canada's Trudeau With Sanjay Dutt Film Song

Kangana Ranaut has once again taken a trip down memory lane. The Bollywood actor replied to one of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s tweets with a classic Hindi song. In his tweet, PM Modi assured Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau that India will be supplying them COVID-19 vaccines. Find out more details about this story below.

Kangana Ranaut replies to PM Modi’s tweet with a classic Hindi song

Kangana Ranaut is extremely active on social media. The Queen actor has never shied away from expressing her opinion or engaging in a Twitter debate. Recently, Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to Twitter and tweeted about receiving a call from Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and revealed that Canada has sought COVID vaccines from India.

In his tweet, PM Modi assured Canadian PM Trudeau that India will try its best to facilitate COVID-19 vaccines to their country. PM Modi also revealed that they have agreed to continue their collaboration on critical issues like climate change and global economic recovery. Take a look at PM Modi’s tweet here.

Was happy to receive a call from my friend @JustinTrudeau. Assured him that India would do its best to facilitate supplies of COVID vaccines sought by Canada. We also agreed to continue collaborating on other important issues like Climate Change and the global economic recovery. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) February 10, 2021

PM Modi’s tweet received a response from Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut. Kangana replied to PM Modi’s tweet by talking about a 90s' Hindi song. She also revealed that she used to dance on this song for her relatives when it used to be telecasted on Chitrahaar. Kangana even mentioned the lyrics of the song in her tweet. Take a look at Kangana Ranaut’s tweet here.

Who all remember that 90’s song used to come on chitrahaar when I was very small. I danced on it for relatives.

आसमाँ को धरती पे लाने वाला चाहिए,

झुकती है दुनिया झुकाने वाला चाहिए... तुना तुना तक तक तुना... 🙂 https://t.co/A1rTHhiiUK — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) February 10, 2021

The song Kangana Ranaut mentioned is from a Hindi movie titled Adharm. This 1992 movie starred Sanjay Dutt, Shatrughan Sinha, Shabana Azmi, Anita Raaj, and Gulshan Grover. In the music video, Sanjay Dutt can be seen dancing along with Shakti Kapoor to the song’s catchy tune. Watch this music video here.

Kangana Ranaut’s upcoming films

Kangana Ranaut apart from being active on social media has been quite busy with her upcoming films. The Queen actor was last seen in the film, Panga. Now, the actor is gearing up for the release of her two films, Dhaakad and Thalaivi. In Dhaakad, Kangana is playing the role of Agent Agni. In Thalaivi, she will be playing the role of late actor and Tamil Nadu CM Jayalalithaa in her biopic.

