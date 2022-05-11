Kangana Ranaut Reveals Many In B'wood 'don't Want To Praise' Her; Says Kiara An Exception

Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut is currently gearing up for the release of her forthcoming highly anticipated film, Dhaakad. The Manikarnika actor will be essaying the role of Agent Agni and is leaving no stone unturned in ensuring that her fierce action-packed performances and multiple looks create an impact. The Queen star seeks to stun audiences with her seven different looks, while makers of Dhaakad promise never-seen-before high-octane stunts featuring the National Award-winner.

Ahead of the release of the movie, the Tanu Weds Manu star has claimed that a lot of people in Bollywood refrain from praising her work because of their insecurities. She said one exception was Kiara Advani who praised her work during an Eid party. The latter also told her that people should watch both Dhaakad and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 amid the films clashing at the box office on May 20.

'People in the film industry refrain to praise my work': Kangana Ranaut

In a chat with Siddharth Kannan, Kangana Ranaut said that people in the film industry refrain from praising her. She stated, "These people don’t want to praise me. Sometimes, I feel there is no lobby but people have a lot of their own insecurities." However, she said Kiara Advani praised her and said, "Watch both the films (Dhaakad and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2)."

Sharing that people were talking about her trailer during an Eid party, Kangana said, "I always say everyone is a feminist till they actually see a woman rise. Phir thoda sa hurt hota hai (It hurts a bit). I went to a Bollywood party. Every person at the party was only talking about the trailer. When you are so impressed by a trailer, all of you, why is it so hidden then?"

Kangana Ranaut says she is 'always the 1st one to praise others' work'

The 35-year-old actor stated that she is always the first one to praise others’ work, adding, "Whenever I see some work, whether it is RRR or Pushpa, I praise it. I was the first one to praise The Kashmir Files." The Thalaivi actor said that she was the first one to praise Kriti Sanon for Mimi and there is no such work that she likes and she doesn't praise. Kangana said, "It’s not like I’ll do ‘Arre wah wah’ for every film that’s coming. But it touches my heart and it’s good work, I definitely praise it."