Kangana Ranaut Reveals The Most Challenging Thing About Directing A Film

Kangana Ranaut recently wrapped the filming of her upcoming film Emergency. Along with portraying the role of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi, the actress is also directing the film. She has previously co-directed Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi with Krish Jagarlamudi. Kangana took to her Instagram stories on Friday to share the challenges she faced while helming these movies.

Kangana shared a clip of American director Martin Scorsese talking about framing and blocking a scene and wrote, "Most challenging things about direction is....A director is faced with minimum of 400-500 questions every day from all departments, camera, art, actors, make up, production and of course the direction department. Trust me what you want to do as a director is easier to do than to explain ... limiting your vision to words is rather agonising that's why best teams are those who read emotions and energy and doesn't get entangled in words ... and best directors are those who let those emotions lead them not ambition,"

More about Emergency

Emergency is written, produced and directed by Kangana Ranaut. Renu Pitti is also the producer of the film and the dialogues are written by Ritesh Shah. The cast of the film also includes Shreyas Talpade, Anupam Kher, Mahima Chaudhry, Milind Soman, Satish Kaushik and others. Earlier, Kangana revealed that the movie will have around five songs and one of them could be as long as 10 minutes or more. The movie will hit the theatres sometime later this year.

Kangana Ranaut's other projects

Apart from Emergency, Kangana Ranaut will work in the pan-Indian film Sita - The Incarnation. She will play the role of Goddess Sita in the movie. She will also be seen in the films Tejas, Noti Binodini's biopic and Chandramukhi 2. It is a sequel to superstar Rajinikanth's 2005 Tamil movie Chandramukhi. The horror comedy is being directed by filmmaker Vasu, who also directed the 2005 film. Chandramukhi 2 will also star Lawrence, Vadivelu and Jyothika .