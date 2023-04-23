Kangana Ranaut Fangirls Over GV Prakash As He Composes Song For Emergency

Kangana Ranaut recently shared a clip on her Instagram story, in which she can be seen listening to GV Prakash's music. The actress watched the music composer like a fan girl and absorbed his talent. In the video, Kangana can be seen sitting in front of the National Award-winning composer, while he played music for her upcoming film Emergency on his keyboard.

Sharing the photo, the actress wrote, "Watching like a fan girl while incredibly talented and gifted GV Prakash composes music for Emergency." GV Prakash also took to his Instagram handle and shared the same video. He captioned the post, "Composing for @kanganaranaut ji for #emergency … exciting times ahead … @manikarnikafilms @manojmuntashir." Soon after he posted the video fans posted their reaction. A fan wrote, "Can't wait for the end product." Check the posts below:

More on Kangana Ranaut's Emergency

Renowned music composer and National Award winner GV Prakash is composing music for Kangana Ranaut's movie titled Emergency. This is a political drama movie helmed by the actress herself. She will portray the role of former Indian Prime Minister Indira Gandhi. The star cast of this film includes Shreyas Talpade, Anupam Kher, Mahima Chaudhry, Milind Soman, Satish Kaushik and others.

Emergency is written and produced by Kangana Ranaut. Renu Pitti is also the producer of the film and the dialogues are written by Ritesh Shah. Earlier, Kangana revealed that the movie will have around five songs and one of them could be as long as 10 minutes or more. The movie will hit the theatres this year.

Kangana Ranaut's other projects

Apart from Emergency, Kangana Ranaut will work in the pan-Indian film The Incarnation Sita. She will play the role of Goddess Sita in the movie. She will also be seen in the films Tejas, Noti Binodini biopic, Chandramukhi 2 and more.