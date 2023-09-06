Kangana Ranaut Says She Experienced 'upheavals’ While Playing Indira Gandhi In Emergency

Kangana Ranaut will be seen portraying the role character of former Indian Prime Minister Indira Gandhi in her directorial film Emergency. In a recent interview with Rednool, a regional media house, the actress shared that playing the former Prime Minister affected her deeply. Kangana said that she underwent some emotional ups and downs while filming Emergency.

Kangana Ranaut opens up on playing Indira Gandhi

During the interview, Kangana Ranaut said that she was "deeply scarred" by whatever happened with the former Prime Minister during and after the Emergency "especially the death of her son". The actor said, "I think I was going through a lot of upheavals with Mrs Gandhi’s life, especially the death of her son and everything that happened. It just scarred me, deeply scarred me, whatever happened after Emergency and during Emergency in her life."

She continued, "And I was so deeply… I couldn’t figure out if it was misery or it was legacy. I was conflicted between the two. Was her life the most miserable life or it was the most iconic life? But it had the shades of Shakespearean life, tragic yet so dramatic," she further added. Kangana further expressed her excitement and said that she is confident that her film will showcase the former PM's life correctly. "If you see the film, you will get a real insight into her mind."

Kangana shares what her film Emergency is about

During the interview, Kangana Ranaut was asked if Indira Gandhi’s life was powerful. The actress said, "Powerful, I don’t know. I just feel that would she have regretted her life or would she have been like, ‘Oh fine, it was whatever it was’. And that is what Emergency is."

Kangana Ranaut wrapped filming Emergency in January this year. The historical drama, which also stars Shreyas Talpade, Mahima Chaudhry and Milind Soman, is slated to release later this year.