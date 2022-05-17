Kangana Ranaut Seeks Blessings At Tirupati Balaji Ahead Of 'Dhaakad' Release; See Pics

Kangana Ranaut is currently gearing up for the release of her upcoming actioner Dhaakad also starring Arjun Rampal as an antagonist. The film will show the actor doing daredevil stunts involving guns and hand-to-hand combat fighting and promises large-scale action sequences performed by a female actor. With the release date inching close, Ranaut is leaving no stone unturned to promote the film.

From posting several social media posts to appearing on talk shows like The Kapil Sharma Show, the 35-year-old continues to promote her film zealously across various platforms. Recently, the actor visited Tirupati Balaji Mandir to seek blessings for the film. Take a look at the photos she shared from her visit here.

Kangana Ranaut visits Tirupati Bala Ji ahead of Dhaakad release

Taking to her Instagram on May 16, 2022, Ranaut shared a glimpse into her visit to the temple on the auspicious occasion of Poornima. Accompanying her, the producer of the film Deepak Mukut along with his wife Krishna Mukut also came to the temple to seek blessings.

Sharing the pictures, she wrote, ‘’Today on this auspicious Poornima my film Dhaakad producer @deepakmukut ji his wife Krishna Mukut ji along with few more team members seeked darshans at Tirupati Bala Ji …And we are extremely thankful to Shri @vishnumanchu and Shri AV Dharma Reddy ji for making it happen for us Feeling blessed after divine darshana’’

More on Dhaakad

The trailer of the film was released a few days ago capturing attention of not only fans but also celebrities. The actor, who will be seen playing the role of Agni, was lauded for her never-seen-before avatar as a daunting yet daring agent. On the other hand, Arjun Rampal managed to do a convincing job of appearing as a merciless and formidable villain on a mission to take down Agni.

Meanwhile, Kangana Ranaut, during a chat with YouTuber Siddharth Kannan, talked about how some people do not wish to work with her for the fear of being ‘boycotted’ from the industry. However, she commended Arjun Rampal for overcoming such narratives and agreeing to take up the role. Dhaakad will release on May 20, 2022.



