Kangana Ranaut Sends Message For Fans On COVID Recovery, Says 'shocking Things Happened'

Actress Kangana Ranaut who had shared a video documenting her journey to combat the deadly virus recently took to Instagram and shared a video while detailing her experience and her recovery from COVID-19. In the short clip, the Tanu Weds Manu actress emphasised that COVID-19 gives a false sense of recovery and those recovering should rest properly. She even advised people to not take the virus lightly and strictly adhere to all safety norms during the recovery stage.

Kangana Ranaut shares a video detailing COVID-19 recovery

Sharing her experience of fighting the virus, Kangana said, “I am here to talk about my experience of recovering from coronavirus. Covid-19 is like ‘sardi-zukaam’ – (common cold) as I had told you all earlier, that has been my experience, but while fighting and recovering from Covid, many shocking things happened to me, something I’ve never experienced before. I have always seen that when you are ill, once you start recovering, it is a perpetual journey forward. But, in the case of coronavirus, it is a fake sense of recovery.”

Further, she said, “ Just a day after I tested negative, I felt I could do everything - workout and shoot schedules - as earlier. However, when I stepped out and started doing these things, I relapsed, I was not really well. I was again bed-ridden." She also revealed that she had had a bad case of jaundice and even broke a leg once. Kangana added that she also felt feverish when she faced the relapse. "It was not just once but I faced the relapse at least four or five times. It will be 14 days tomorrow since I tested negative for coronavirus." The Manikarnika actor added, “This virus is quite unpredictable, as it attacks our body we don’t know how our body reacts as it is a genetically modified virus, and mutes our natural body response. Many people are even losing their lives because of it. “Hence it is very important to have a full recovery. While fighting the virus I’ve spoken to many doctors and I have realised that one should not underestimate resting during the recovery period. So continue resting and getting better,” she concluded.

The actress who had tested positive for COVID-19 in May requested people to take care of themselves and ensured them that ‘resting enough’ is the key to recovery. While captioning the post, she wrote, “My Covid after-care story. Share yours."

IMAGE: KANGANARANAUT/Instagram/PIXABAY

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.