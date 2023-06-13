Kangana Ranaut Shares Grueling Workout Video, Anupam Kher Says 'dara Rahe Ho'

Why you're reading this: Kangana Ranaut shared a workout video on social media, teasing an upcoming action film. She was seen in an action avatar in the 2022 release Dhaakad. After that, she has been busy with the shoot of her directorial Emergency, in which she plays the role of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi.

Kangana Ranaut preps for action film

Kangana Ranaut shared a video on her Instagram handle in which she performed body weight exercises. jumping jacks, mountain climbing, rope skipping and spot jogging. She said that after taking a break from her exercise routine to play the role of Indiara Gandhi in Emergency, she was getting back in shape and eyeing a "transformation" for her action film.

The actress did not divulge more details about the upcoming film, but going by the gruelling workout there is something interesting in store for the audience.

Kangana wraps up shoot on Emergency

Emergency is Kangana's second film as a director after Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi (2019). Apart from directing, see is also essaying the role of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi. Her look from the film had gone viral for the similarities she bore with the former PM.

She had also shared that screenwriter KV Vijayendra Prasad saw the edit and lauded the film. She also revealed that the post-production work for Emergency has also commenced.

The actress also has a slew of releases like Tejas, Chandramukhi 2, Manikarnika Returns: The Legend of Didda and The Incarnation: Sita. She also has the Nawazuddin Siddiqui-starrer Tiku Weds Sheru up for release on which she serves as the creative producer. It will stream on June 23.