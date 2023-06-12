Kangana Ranaut Takes Veiled Dig At Bollywood Celebs, Vows To Expose 'illegal Activities

In a new wave of accusations, Kangana Ranaut indirectly targeted actor Ranbir Kapoor once again. She claimed that he was responsible for spreading "nasty" rumours about her. Without explicitly mentioning his name, the actress said that Ranbir had been behind 'blind items' against the late actor Sushant Singh Rajput. Kangana claimed that the Wake Up Sid! actor also interfered in her legal battle with Hrithik Roshan. She referred to Ranbir as "Duryodhan", a villainous character from the epic Mahabharata. Kangana claimed that Ranbir openly admitted to being "gossipy, jealous, bitchy, and insecure".

The Tanu Weds Manu actress accuses Kapoor of spreading fake, 'blind items' about Sushant Singh Rajput, which she believes played a role in pushing the late actor to take his own life. "Elaborating more on yesterday’s stories there are all kinds of menaces in the film industry but the worse is this Duryodhan (white rat) and Shakuni (papa jo) Jodi… They self admittedly call themselves most gossipy, jealous, bitchy and insecure… they refer to themselves as information and broadcasting ministry of gossip in films … Entire film industry knows this, they were the main suspects behind all fake blind items against Sushant Singh Rajput… that pushed him to commit suicide… They also spread all kinds of nasty rumours against me and forcibly played referees in mine and HR fight," she said.

(Kangana Ranaut takes an indirect dig at Ranbir Kapoor | Image: Kangana Ranaut/Instagram)

(Kangana Ranaut accuses him of being a referee in her fight with Hrithik Roshan | Image: Kangana Ranaut/Instagram)

Actress vows to expose 'illegal activities' that celebrities allegedly indulge in

(Kangana Ranaut vows to expose Ranbir Kapoor' illegal activities | Image: Kangana Ranaut/Instagram)

While Kangana Ranaut admitted feeling vulnerable, she expressed her determination to expose the 'illegal activities' she claims Ranbir Kapoor and others are involved in. She mentioned activities such as accessing the dark web, hacking, spying, and illegal defamation, and vowed to reveal these actions when she obtained the power to do so. The actress emphasised her belief that these revelations would be enough to warrant his imprisonment. She also pointed to an apparent decline in Ranbir Kapoor's career, suggesting that it had diverted his attention from such activities.

The actress added that she has been speaking about these issues for over a decade now, recounting the vicious PR attacks she faced after exposing the alleged surveillance on her. Despite the challenges she has faced, she expressed her gratitude towards her fans. Kangana concluded by emphasising that it was almost impossible to work in the industry unless one focused on their own life or had significant power.