Kangana Ranaut Shares How She Got Nawazuddin Siddiqui On Board For Tiku Weds Sheru

Why you're reading this: Kangana Ranaut recently unveiled the trailer for her latest venture, Tiku weds Sheru. The film marks Ranaut's first outing as a producer. At the event, the actress also shared the story behind how she convinced lead actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui to star in her maiden production venture.

3 things you need to know

Tiku weds Sheru besides being Ranaut's maiden production venture is also actress Avneet Kaur's film debut.

The film was initially supposed to star Ranaut along with the late Irrfan Khan before it got shelved - Ranaut revived it about 7 years later.

The film will be available for streaming on Amazon Prime Video starting June 23.

Kangana Ranaut shares how she got Nawazuddin Siddiqui on board

Though Kangana Ranaut herself is an established actress, the fact that Tiku weds Sheru would make for her first professional venture as a producer, made securing big names a task. Kangana shared how on procuring Siddiqui's number she had reached out to him saying that she would like to meet the actor. Siddiqui had informed her how he was shooting in Bangalore and casually in passing said that she should come over there if she wanted to meet him.

#KanganaRanaut : I approached Nawazuddin Siddiqui for my movie, and he gave me this look like, 'Are you sure you can handle the awesomeness I bring to the screen?' I mean, who can blame him? It's not easy being a scene-stealer extraordinaire! pic.twitter.com/GoxN3lFjp0 — News Hrs (@newshrstweet) June 14, 2023



Kangana took this as a chance to show how she was committed to getting the actor on board and actually landed up in Bangalore. Nawazuddin was understandably amused to see her take the suggestion so seriously. This commitment was enough to convince the actor to come on board for the film.

Tiku weds Sheru was previously Divine Lovers



The story for Tiku weds Sheru was supposed to have been made several years back. The film had been launched as well and was all set to star Kangana Ranaut and Irrfan Khan. Then called, Divine Lovers, the film was sadly shelved. The story, however, deals with themes of the ever-alive Bollywood dream and the heartbreaking attempts to secure it. This is what motivated Ranaut to revive the story, repackaged as Tiku weds Sheru.