Tiku Weds Sheru Trailer: Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Avneet Kaur In Filmy Love Story With Hiccups

Why you’re reading this: Kangana Ranaut is going to make her debut as a producer with Tiku Weds Sheru. A while ago, the makers unveiled the trailer of the movie, starring Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Avneet Kaur. It will release under the banner Manikarnika Films.

Three things you need to know

The movie is written and helmed by Sai Kabir, who directed Kangana's 2014 film Revolver Rani.

Tiku Weds Sheru will release on OTT platform Amazon Prime Video, on June 23.

Tiku Weds Sheru is a romantic-dark satire drama.

The trailer opens with Nawazuddin Siddiqui making a cinematic, hero-worthy entry into the frame. In the background, we can hear, "Roll, Camera, Action". The actor introduces himself as Sheru, a junior artist - but his tone is dripping with all the flair and panache of a lead actor. He also works as a pimp for an underworld don. However, he is able to hide his illegal business with the help of his 'acting career'.

As the trailer continues, Avneet Kaur as Tiku (a bubbly girl) enters the frame, who is an aspiring actress. To achieve her dreams, she decides to marry Sheru so that she can go to Mumbai with him. Initially, she uses him to get a role but eventually falls in love with him and expresses her love to him.

Towards the end of the trailer, Tiku runs away, along with her belongings, leaving Sheru all worried. What happens next is what the movie is all about. Together, Tiku and Sheru embark on a fun, mad and exciting journey where they get caught in a chaotic universe of drugs, romance and the underworld.

The trailer has all elements of being a full-blown entertainer - drama, action, comedy and romance. Nawazuddin's comic timing during serious scenes breaks the tension of the situation in a wholesome way.

Thoughts on the trailer

The trailer indicates that the film will perhaps take a comical take on serious life troubles - not with the view of trivialising them, but rather, approaching them in a light-hearted manner despite the dreariness of life. Both Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Avneet Kaur add humour to serious situations. The video offers a glimpse of classic Nawazuddin, who knows how to pull the crowd with his dialogue delivery. Nawazuddin steps into the shoes of the character and aces it well, making his acting watchable. Avneet, on the other hand, essays the role of a bubbly girl with a dream to feature in films.

Tiku Weds Sheru also stars Vipin Sharma, Suresh Vishwakarma and others. The movie will release on June 23 on the OTT platform Amazon Prime Video.

Kangana Ranaut's upcoming projects

Apart from the producer, the actress has several films lined up, such as Sarvesh Mewara's Tejas, Emergency and Chandramukhi 2.