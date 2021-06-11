Kangana Ranaut Shares 'lovely Memory' With Anupam Kher With A Throwback Picture

Kangana Ranaut took to Instagram on June 11, 2021, to share what she called a lovely throwback picture. As per what she wrote on the snap, the picture has been taken in her home and was on the occasion of an interview. The picture sees Kangana Ranaut and Anupam Kher seated together with a large cast and crew on either side of them. She said the picture was taken when Anupam Kher had gone to her home for an interview and the two can be seen smiling very sweetly for the camera. The picture was taken with Republic TV's crew while they were shooting for Anupam Kher's People.

Kangana Ranaut's Instagram highlights

A peek into Kangana's recent IG video

Kangana Ranaut, who recently recovered from COVID, posted a video where she highlighted what her experience post-COVID was like. She started by saying, “I am here to talk about my experience of recovering from coronavirus. Covid-19 is like ‘sardi-zukaam’ – (common cold) as I had told you all earlier, that has been my experience, but while fighting and recovering from Covid, many shocking things happened to me, something I’ve never experienced before. I have always seen that when you are ill, once you start recovering, it is a perpetual journey forward. But, in the case of coronavirus, it is a fake sense of recovery.”

On talking about trying to resume work post-testing negative, she said, “Only after a day or two of testing negative for corona, I felt I could do everything, like working out and shooting with colleagues and talking to friends, as I could do earlier. But when I stepped out to do those things, I started feeling like there was a relapse, I was not really well. I was again bed-ridden, and at a point, I felt like I couldn’t get out of bed. My throat was bad again and I felt feverish again too.”

She warned people on the unpredictability of the virus and that since it is so new our bodies are not being able to react to it correctly. She further added that being careful and vigilant was the only way to be and callousness and over-confidence can lead to the loss of life. She asked people who had contracted the virus to be sure they are fully recovered before stepping out for work.

IMAGE: KANGANA RANAUT'S INSTAGRAM

