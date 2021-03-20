Kangana Ranaut Shares New Still From Film 'Thalaivi', Trailer To Be Launched On March 23

Kangana Ranaut-starrer Thalaivi is one of the most anticipated films of the year, and the actor has some special plans to kickstart the promotions of the biopic based on the life of iconic actor turned leader, Jayalalithaa. On her birthday, 23rd March, the actor will be launching the trailer of Thalaivi, the trilingual biopic on the life and times of legend Jayalalithaa, directed by Vijay.

On Saturday, the makers released a new still of Kangana Ranaut from the film and wrote 'Three days to Go'. "Jayalalithaa made her debut at 17, which ran in theatres for 100 days! Get ready for the journey from a superstar to a political legend!," Kangana wrote as she shared the still. Reports suggest that the makers plan to launch the trailer in two cities — Chennai and Mumbai.

Tracing the life journey of one of the most influential women in Indian politics, the film has been grabbing eyeballs ever since its announcement. From learning Bharatnatyam, Tamil, or spending hours on getting Jayalalithaa’s mannerisms right, Kangana has prepped intensively for the film.

Recently, on Jayalalithaa's birth anniversary the makers of the film announced that the film will release in cinemas PAN India on 23rd April 2021. With a story of a National Icon, a stellar star cast, PAN India appeal with all elements of an out-and-out entertainer, Thalaivi is sure to draw audiences to the theatres across the country.

Dear Vijay sir, as first half dubbing of #Thalaivi is over, only second half is left, this journey together is coming to an end, I never feel a sinking feeling that I feel as I think about it, I have identified this feeling as missing you factor I have a confession to make (cont) pic.twitter.com/lqTgGc3JSp — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) March 9, 2021

Thalaivi, presented by Vibri Motion pictures, Karma Media Entertainment, and Zee Studios in association with Gothic Entertainment and Sprint films has been produced by Vishnu Vardhan Induri and Shailesh R Singh and Co-produced by Hitesh Thakkar and Thirumal Reddy. Thalaivi is set to release worldwide in Hindi, Tamil, and Telegu by Zee Studios on 23rd April 2021.