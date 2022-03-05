Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut, who is known for her fierce attitude and no-filter speeches, is all over the moon after her recently released show, Lock Upp, got appreciation from fans and followers. The Manikarnika actor celebrated the auspicious day of Maha Shivratri at Sadhguru's Isha Foundation. Kangana took to her Instagram handle and shared some of the glimpses from the occasion. The Queen star could be seen grooving to some Bhajans at the Maha Shivratri festival.

Kangana Ranaut shares glimpses from her Maha Shivratri celebrations at Sadhguru's Isha Foundation

The snapshots feature Kangana Ranaut taking blessings from Indian spiritual guru, Sadhguru. The Tanu Weds Manu actor is all decked up in a Banarasi saree, while Sadhguru is seen blessing her. The second picture features Sadhguru and Kangana, both smiling and it seems like the duo had a fun conversation at the event. The third and fourth picture features the Lock Upp star dancing to the beats of Shiv Bhajan, sung LIVE by the popular singer, Hansraj Raghuvanshi.

Kangana wishes Sadhguru 'luck' for his Europe bike tour

For the unversed, Sadhguru, who has already done a lot of road trips across the world to spread awareness, will start a 100-day journey on 21st March. In the road tour, he will cover 30,000 km. He will start from London and come to India, going through 27 different nations. Wishing luck to the Indian guru over the same, Kangana wrote in the caption, "Some pictures from Mahashivratri celebrations at @isha.foundation with @sadhguru ji… Who is leaving for his Europe bike tour today to raise awareness about #savesoil @consciousplanet …" She further added, "Wishing you victory in your mission @sadhguru ji… May you be victorious and glorious… Shambho …"

Recently, a video surfaced online, in which Kangana could be seen grooving to some Bhajans at the Maha Shivratri festival. The clip posted by a fan account sees Kangana in a red Banarasi saree with a broad golden border all over it. The actor was seen doing her folk dance, Nati, on the beats of Shiv Bhajan. The post by a fan account read, "Kangana at Isha Yoga Center-Coimbatore #IshaYogaCenter #Ishafoundation #OmNamahShivaya #Mahashivratri."

Image: Instagram/@kanganaranaut