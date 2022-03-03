Actor Yami Gautam has been riding on a success spree after the release of her latest thriller film A Thursday. The psychological thriller where the actor plays the role of Naina Jaiswal has been receiving love and appreciation from all across. Among all her fans, Yami's performance was also praised by fellow actor Kangana Ranaut.

Both the stars who hail from Himachal Pradesh have been known for their phenomenal craft and the kind of variety they have always managed to put on the table across. Kangana who was all praise about Yami’s performance in the film took to her Instagram stories and confessed her love for it. An overwhelmed Vicky Donor actor responded to the love with a special message.

Kangana Ranaut heaps praises on 'A Thursday'

Kangana shared a poster of the film showing Yami on her Instagram Stories, and wrote "Congratulations to Team #Thursday @yamigautam @rsvpmovies (sic)". She added applause emojis after her text.

Yami shared Kangana's post on her own Instagram Stories and wrote, "Thank you Kangana. Means a lot, especially when it comes from one self-made actor to another."

This isn't the first time Kangana has praised Yami. Last year, in June, after Yami married filmmaker Aditya Dhar, Kangana had shared a pic of Yami dressed as a bride and praised the 'raw mountain girl'. She wrote on her Instagram Stories. "Older than tradition and time. Nothing more divine than a raw mountain girl turned bride #himachalpradesh. (sic)"

More about 'A Thursday'

The film A Thursday is a spiritual sequel to Neeraj Pandey’s 2008 hit A Wednesday. The film stars Yami as Naina, a playschool teacher in Mumbai who takes little kids hostage, demanding ₹5 crore, and a chat with the Prime Minister, played by Dimple Kapadia. Trying to stop her are cops Atul Kulkarni and Neha Dhupia. Directed by Behzad Khambata, the film received largely favourable reviews upon its release on February 18.

Meanwhile, currently, the film has become the 'most viewed' film across Over-The-Top platforms this week, as per a report. The news left the lead actor super delighted. She expressed her gratitude to the viewers for the feat. The movie has been directed by Behzad Kambata, from a screenplay he penned with Ashley Michael Lobo.

