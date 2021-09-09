Kangana Ranaut Shares Picture With Smriti Irani; Calls Her 'real Life Thalaivii'

Kangana Ranaut is gearing up for the release of her upcoming biographical movie Thalaivii. The movie is based on the life of late politician and actor J. Jayalalithaa who served as chief minister of Tamil Nadu for more than fourteen years between 1991 and 2016. The makers of the movie recently held a special screening of the movie for the members of the Parliament where Kangana met Smriti Irani, the current Minister of Women and Child Development.

Kangana Ranaut meets Smriti Irani

Kangana Ranaut recently attended the special screening of her movie Thalaivii that was held for the members of the Parliament. The actor shared pictures of her meeting with the Minister of Women and Child Development Smriti Irani on her Instagram story. As Ranaut shared the post, she wrote that Irani was the real-life 'Thaliavii'. Take a look at the picture below.

Ranaut will be portraying the role of late politician and actor J. Jayalalithaa in the movie. In an interview with Tried & Refused Productions on YouTube, the actor spoke about the difficulties she faced while stepping into the shoes of the late politician. Ranaut said, "Jayalalithaa is larger than life figure, there is no doubt about it and anyone who gets the opportunity to live up to her even on the silver screen is fortunate. But for me, there were quite a few obstacles, firstly, the makers wanted to trace Jayalalithaa's character from age 16 to 42, and when they approached me I was already 32 and just by gaining weight I couldn't look older. So I thought to myself that 'did I miss the bus?' or 'can I still do it?' and there were many doubts in me about it. But the offer was too tempting and I did not let the doubts creep into me."

Thalaivii was initially scheduled for a theatrical release on 23 April 2021 but was postponed due to a surge in COVID cases and lockdown in Maharashtra. It was later rescheduled to release on 10 September 2021. The film has been shot simultaneously in Tamil, Hindi and Telugu languages and will also mark Ranaut's debut in the South Indian film industry. Ranaut has been constantly urging the Maharastra Government to open the theatres in the state so that her movie could release in Hindi.

Image: PTI and Kangana Ranaut Instagram