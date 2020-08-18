Kangana Ranaut Shares Pictures From Her Boarding School Days

Team Kangana Ranaut as a part of 'Throwback Tuesday' shared some pictures of the Queen actor from her boarding school days. One of the pictures showed Kangana's best friends, also called then as 'Charlie's Angels'.

She also shared two pictures from 2006 when she was crowned for being the school's pride after 'Gangster'.

How lovely!! Found this picture from 2003 my boarding school days,those were my room mates they are still my friends Ranita and Bondina, First room in block A2,we were called Charlie’s Angles and after Gangaster in 2006 our principal maam Dr Sachdeva crowned me pride of DAV 🥰🙏 pic.twitter.com/Z1TkeBqFef — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) August 18, 2020

Ranaut's Twitter page, handled by her team, keeps updating her fans with her life in Manali, where she is currently residing. A few days back, Kangana gave a tour of the house, the actress shared beautiful details of the house which was built wholeheartedly by her mother who was a Sanskrit teacher and had a passion for gardening, farming. While captioning the post, the actress explained that after her mother got retired, she spent her entire time growing her kitchen garden.

Kangana Ranaut's mom worried for actor's safety; holds 1.15 lakh Mahamrityunjay mantras

In the small clip, the actress showed the entire house where her mother can be seen plucking fruits and vegetables from the garden while the Tanu Weds Manu actress shows the entire view of the kitchen garden. While captioning the post, the actress wrote that it was her mother who spent her entire time growing amazing fruits and vegetables at home and therefore the actress decided to share a glimpse of her garden that feeds everyone at home.

This is my ancestral house in Mandi, my mom was a Sanskrit teacher but at heart she was always a farmer, after her retirement she single handedly grows almost everything one might need in a kitchen, here’s a glimpse of her garden that feeds too 🥰- KR pic.twitter.com/9ZayCYiKQz — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) August 12, 2020

