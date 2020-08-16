Kangana Ranaut's mom worried for actor's safety, holds 1.15 lakh Mahamrityunjay mantras

Kangana Ranaut has spent the last few months at her home in Manali, thanks to the COVID-19 lockdown. The Manikarnika star has enjoyed quality time with her family, celebrating festivals like the recent Raksha Bandhan, enjoying trips with her family, relishing home-grown vegetables and nature, apart from moments with nephew Prithvi Raj. However, there were some unpleasant experiences too, with gunshots being heard outside their home some days ago, and that seems to have got her mother worried for her safety.

Kangana’s mother arranges pooja

The Ranaut family recently held rituals because of Kangana’s mother Asha’s worry for the three-time National Award winner. She took to Twitter on Sunday to share a video from the ceremony and revealed that her mother arranged for the recital of 1.15 lakh Mahamrityunjay Mantras for Kangana’s safety. The ritual ended on Sunday.

Kangana conveyed her gratitude to her family, while expressing her devotion to Lord Shiva.

माताजी मेरी सुरक्षा के विषय में चिंचित रहती हैं, इसी के चलते उन्होंने एक लाख पेंद्रह हज़ार महामृतुंजय मंत्र के जाप करवाए, यह कार्यक्रम आज समाप्त हुआ, मैं अपने समस्त परिवार की धन्यवादी हूँ ।

हर हर महादेव काशीविश्वनाथ महाराज की जय🙏

Recently the actor had lent her support to the movement seeking justice for Sushant Singh Rajput. On Saturday as the #GlobalPrayers4SSR movement was marked, the late actor’s sister Shweta and former co-star-girlfriend Ankita Lokhade also had written verses of Mahamrityunjay Mantras in their captions. Shweta had also shared a video of the family reciting the verses from the prayer meet held at their home in Patna, just days after the Chhichhore star’s death.

Kangana had also reacted strongly to a video of Sushant reciting Lord Krishma's hymns, stating that many things had gone against him.

Hey Krishna govinda hare murari..

Hey nath narayan vasudeva..



Kis angle se ye depressed lg ra h..



This video is from the home of sushant's sister when he went there for his birthday...

Meanwhile, Kangana had also been summoned in SSR case by Mumbai Police, but she has not been able to travel back to Mumbai due to the lockdown. The Fashion star has been one of the prominent names highlighting the unfavourable practises of the film industry like nepotism, and also slammed numerous celebrities like Karan Johar, Mahesh Bhatt, Taapsee Pannu. She drew parallels of her own life in Sushant’s story, about being boycotted by many stars of the film industry.

