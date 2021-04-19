Last Updated:

Kangana Ranaut Shares Story Of Parents' 'raging Affair' On Anniversary, Posts Old Pics

Actress Kangana Ranaut recently took to Twitter and extended her heartwarming wishes to her parents Asha and Amardeep Ranaut on their wedding anniversary.

Written By
Prachi Arya
Kangana Ranaut shares 'raging affair' story of parents on anniversary, posts throwback pic

Image credit: @KanganaTeam/ Twitter/ Instagram


Actress Kangana Ranaut recently took to Twitter and extended her heartwarming wishes to her parents Asha and Amardeep Ranaut on their wedding anniversary. The Gangster actress took a stroll down the memory lane and shared a throwback picture while recalling the wedding tale of her parents. The actress wrote that all these years her parents told her that their marriage was a ‘conventional arranged’ one until recently, her grandmother spilled the beans and revealed that her parents had a ‘raging affair.’

Kangana Ranaut's wishes for parents on their anniversary

Sharing the interesting story with her fans, the actress wrote that her father saw her mother at the bus stand returning from college and took that bus every day till she noticed him. Soon his father sent the proposal to her grandparents who rejected him as he was not well to do and had seen a government employ for her mother. Kangana revealed that her mother ‘fought all odds and convinced' her father to marry her father and the rest is all history. The actress concluded the post while praising the two and wishing them on an auspicious occasion.

The throwback picture from the wedding shows a shy Asha dressed in a Pahadi wedding attire while her father looking handsome in a sehra while looking at the camera. Kangana’s parents have finally received both COVID jabs recently. She informed about the same through a post on Twitter that showed her parents sitting in a hospital in her hometown Manali while getting inoculated. While captioning the post, the actress eagerly expressed her curiosity to receive one soon. “My parents got their second dose of the vaccine today in Himachal Pradesh no fever no weakness no other symptoms they are feeling quite good and happy... Waiting for my turn now (sic),” she tweeted.

Meanwhile, after shooting outdoor for her upcoming film, the actress finally seems to come back home after she shared a video on Twitter while showing off her time alone at home. The video showed Kangana relaxing on a swing on the well-decorated balcony of her home in Mumbai with a koel (cuckoo) birds singing in the background. On the work front, Kangana’s Thalaivi was scheduled for April 23 release but the film was postponed in the wake of the rising cases of the coronavirus. She recently wrapped up Tejas in Rajashtan where she will be seen playing an air force pilot. She will also be seen in Dhaakad

(Image credit: @KanganaTeam/ Twitter/ Instagram)

