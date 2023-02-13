Kangana Ranaut, Shooting Chandramukhi 2, Says Impossible To Match Jyotika's Brilliance

Kangana Ranaut recently shared a throwback interview of actor Jyotika where she revealed that her favourite Bollywood actor is Kangana Ranaut. The Queen actor is currently busy shooting for the film Chandramukhi 2, whose first part was led by Jyotika.

Sharing the video on Twitter, Kangana wrote, "That’s encouraging, as a matter of fact I'am watching Jyothika ji’s iconic performance in Chandramukhi almost every day because we are shooting the climax it’s nerve wracking, how astonishing she is in the first part!! it is practically impossible to match up to her brilliance"

Check out the actor's tweet below:

More about Chandramukhi 2

Kangana Ranaut will be seen in Chandramukhi 2, a sequel to superstar Rajinikanth's 2005 Tamil movie Chandramukhi, also starring Jyothika. The actor often shares pictures and videos from her shoot diaries. Recently, she flew to Hyderabad to shoot the second schedule of the film.

The horror comedy is being directed by filmmaker Vasu, who also directed the 2005 film. Chandramukhi 2 will also star Lawrence and Vadivelu. The climax song for Chandramukhi 2 will be composed by Oscar nominee MM Keeravaani.

Kangana's other projects

Other than Chandramukhi 2, the actor will also be seen in the film Tejas, where she will be playing the role of an Indian Air Force pilot. The actor will also be part of another biopic, that of legendary theatre artist Noti Binodini. She recently wrapped the shoot for the film Emergency, in which, she will play the role of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi. The film also stars Anupam Kher and Mahima Chaudhry in important roles.