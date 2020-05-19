Kangana Ranaut Wears Sister Rangoli Chandel's Old Saree At Her Grih Pravesh; Read The Note

On Tuesday, Rangoli Chandel took to her Instagram handle to share an emotional post of sister Kangana Ranaut wearing her old saree for her Grih Pravesh Pooja in Manali. Wearing a beautiful Paithani saree, Kangana looked stunning at Rangoli’s house warming pooja.

Rangoli became emotional as she saw Kangana wear her saree and wrote, "In this lockdown it was getting difficult to travel to my house site, luckily we were in green zone so Ajay and I decided to live in the house to get remaining exterior work done. We decided to postpone our house warming party and only did pooja, in the morning when Kangana saw me leave for my house she was shocked to see me in my track suit almost screamed aren’t you getting ready?"

"I was like no one is coming ... she said it’s a special day just do little something... and the little something she did was steamed my Paithani Sari ..made me wear my wedding jewellery, did my eye make up and she herself wore my first karva chauth sari... then she ran to get flowers from her garden, decorated my hair ... and result is here sharing with you all ... I sometimes wonder people who don’t have enthu lil fashionista sister ... how do they manage their lives. She looked extremely beautiful in the saree and it was an extremely special day for us," Rangoli further added.

What's next for Kangana Ranaut?

Kangana Ranaut was last seen in Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari's last film Panga where she essayed the role of a mother. Her ambitious project Thalaivi is due to release on June 26, 2020. After Thalaivi, Kangana Ranaut will be seen in a fiesty and fierce avatar in the action film Dhaakad, directed by Razneesh Ghai.

Dhaakad was supposed to have a Diwali release this year but it seems that the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic has spelled trouble for the film. She will also don the Indian Air force uniform for her role in Tejas.

