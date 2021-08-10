Kangana Ranaut Spends Fun Time With Sister Rangoli, Nephew Prithivi In Budapest; See Pics

Actor Kangana Ranaut, who recently wrapped up her shooting for her next spy thriller Dhaakad in Budapest, is spending some quality time with her family. Kangana’s sister and manager Rangoli Chandel surprised the star while visiting Budapest with her son Prithvi. The Manikarnika actor took to her Instagram stories and shared a series of pictures from the fun time with her nephew and sister.

Kangana Ranaut spends quality time with sister, nephew in Budapest

In one of the pictures, Kangana, Rangoli, and Prithvi can be seen enjoying dessert at one of the cafes in Budapest. Helmed by director Razneesh Razy Ghai, Dhaakad is a Spy thriller. In the film, Kangana will be seen essaying the role of an officer named Agent Agni. In the other pictures, Kangana gave a glimpse of Prithvi who was enjoying his stay in Budapest with the family.

While the actor is wrapping up the shoot in Budapest, the film's first schedule was previously shot in Madhya Pradesh. Previously, the actor had taken to Instagram and announced the film’s wrap with a post. She shared a picture from the last on the sets while dressed as her reel character Agni. “As the shoot is about to come to an end, she will live in me beyond the film…. She will rise in spite of herself and her inner demons #Agni #Dhaakad (sic),” she wrote then. The Tanu Weds Manu actor has been actively sharing updates from her movie's Budapest schedule with her fans, ranging from her spy avatar look to the champagne-popping celebratory farewells of her co-actor Arjun Rampal, directors, and others. The movie is based on serious issues like child trafficking and crimes against women and will also star Arjun Rampal and Divya Dutta in pivotal roles.

Meanwhile, on the work front, apart from Dhaakad, Kangana will be seen next in Thalaivi, a biopic on J Jayalalithaa. She also has Tejas and Manikarnika Returns: The Legend Of Didda in her kitty. Other than these, she will also play the role of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi in an upcoming political drama Emergency.

IMAGE: KANGANARANAUT/Instagram/PTI

