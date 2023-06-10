Did Kangana Ranaut Take An Indirect Jibe At Ranbir Kapoor In Her Post For Ramayana Film?

Kangana Ranaut, took to social media to express her disapproval of the casting choices for the upcoming film, Ramayana, directed by Nitesh Tiwari. Recent reports suggested that Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor would be portraying the roles of Goddess Sita and Lord Ram, respectively, while Yash was being considered for the role of Raavan. Kangana, who will also star in a film titled The Incarnation: Sita, voiced her opinion through a lengthy note on Instagram Stories.

Kangana Ranaut post on Social Media

(In a lengthy letter, Kangana critising the movie's casting | Image: Kangana Ranaut/Instagram)

In her note, Kangana referred to the male lead as a ‘Skinny white rat’, criticising him for his alleged involvement in underhanded public relations tactics, womanising, and drug addiction. She also mocked his previous role as Lord Shiva in a trilogy that failed to garner significant attention. Kangana questioned the casting decision, expressing her preference for a ‘young southern superstar’ who, in her opinion, better resembled the description of Lord Rama by Valmiki ji in terms of complexion, demeanour, and facial features. She emphasised that such a person should be chosen for the role of Ravana, not a ‘pale-looking druggie soy boy’.

Kangana Ranaut warns haters

(Kangana gave warning to those who mess with her | Image: Kangana Ranaut/Instagram)

Following this statement, Kangana posted a danger sticker on her Instagram stories, accompanied by a warning to those who oppose her, stating, ‘If you hit me once, I will hit you till you’re dead!!! Don’t mess with me, stay away!!!!’

More about the film Ramayana

It is worth noting that Ranbir Kapoor previously portrayed the character of Shiva in Brahmastra: Part One -Shiva, directed by Ayan Mukerji. This film is the first instalment of a planned trilogy and belongs to a larger cinematic universe called Astraverse.

Reports also revealed that Alia Bhatt was initially the top choice for the role of Sita in Ramayana. However, due to scheduling conflicts, the project was delayed. Eventually, Nitesh Tiwari and producer Madhu Mantena decided to proceed with Alia for the role. The reports further hinted that Yash might soon join the cast as Raavan. A formal announcement regarding the film is expected on Diwali later this year.

While Kangana expressed her dissatisfaction with the casting of Ramayana, she has several upcoming projects in the pipeline, including Emergency, her directorial debut, where she will portray the role of former Indian Prime Minister Indira Gandhi. Additionally, she will be seen in Tejas, Chandramukhi 2, Manikarnika Returns: The Legend of Didda, and The Incarnation: Sita, a film in which she also features.