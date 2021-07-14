Kangana Ranaut To Make OTT Debut; Will Star In Indian Adaptation Of 'Temptation Island'

Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut, who has set milestones in the Indian film industry with her powerful performances is all set to make her OTT debut with the Hindi adaptation of the American reality show, Temptation Island. The actress will is going to be the host of a reality show, according to sources. According to ANI, the sources mentioned that Kangana "has already signed" on the dotted lines and is all set to kick start the shoot.

More about the American Reality Show

Temptation Island is an American reality television program broadcast on Fox and USA Network in which several couples agree to live with a group of singles of the opposite sex, in order to test the strength of their relationships. It is based on the Dutch TV program Blind Vertrouwen. It has been adapted in various countries. The first season of the show premiered on January 10, 2001, and garnered 16 million viewers. The show is now in its sixth season which aired on February 16 this year and saw the season finale on April 27, 2021.

Other famous Bollywood Celebrities turned hosts

This is not the first time that the viewers will see a Bollywood celebrity host a reality show. In the past, megastars like Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan and Salman Khan have hosted popular shows like Kaun Banega Crorepati, India Poochega - Sabse Shaana Kaun, Satyamev Jayate and Bigg Boss respectively. These shows have proven to be some of the most famous celebrity hosts for TV shows. Female celebrities like Priyanka Chopra and Shilpa Shetty have led shows like Khatron Ke Khiladi: Season 3 and Bigg Boss 2 respectively.

On the work front, Kangana will be seen in Thalaiva, a biopic that is based on Tamil Nadu's former chief minister, Jayalalithaa. The film that was slated to release on 23 April 2021 got pushed due to the second wave of COVID-19 pandemic. The new release date is yet to be announced by the makers.

Apart from this, she has films like Tejas, Dhaakad, Manikarnika Returns The Legend Of Didda and Emergency on her list slated to release soon. Emergency is a home production for the actor, based on the life of India's former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi. Recently, Kangana welcomed her costar, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, onboard for their upcoming project Tiku weds Sheru which was earlier said to star late actor Irrfan Khan.

(Source-ANI)

