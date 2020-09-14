Kangana Ranaut To Remain In Home Isolation For 10 Days In Manali: Sources

Kangana Ranaut, who left Mumbai for her home state Himachal Pradesh will remain home quarantined for the next 10 days, as per the state's pandemic protocol, sources informed. A team of health department reached her home in Manali on Monday, sources said.

Kangana on Monday took to her Twitter handle and said she has been terrorised with "constant attacks and abuses" and declared that her analogy comparing the city with Pakistan-occupied Kashmir was "bang on". Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur welcomed her return and accused Maharashtra's Shiv Sena-Congress government of having harassed her. Ranaut took a flight to Chandigarh and then travelled by road to reach Manali.

Kangana Ranaut replies to a user who demanded her Y-plus security be withdrawn

The actor, whose comments triggered a spat with Maharashtra's ruling Shiv Sena, had come to Mumbai from her home in Manali last week for a short visit. On the same day, her office in Mumbai faced action for "illegal" alterations by Shiv Sena-led Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), following which she moved the Bombay High Court which stayed the demolition.

"With a heavy heart leaving Mumbai, the way I was terrorised all these days constant attacks and abuses hurled at me attempts to break my house after my work place, alert security with lethal weapons around me, must say my analogy about POK was bang on(sic)," Ranaut wrote on Twitter.

Targeting the ruling party, the 33-year-old actor said the protectors had declared themselves to be "destroyers" and were working towards dismantling democracy. "But they are wrong to think I'm weak. By threatening and abusing a woman, they are ruining their own image," she added.

Kangana's defence of PoK analogy draws ire from Maharashtra Min; says onus on Mumbaikars

The actor has been aggressively criticizing the film industry and the way it functions since the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput in June. She initially said it was not a suicide but a "planned murder" by an industry that does not acknowledge outsiders.

Ranaut escalated her attack to tackle the alleged drug nexus in the industry, as well as targeting the Maharashtra government for its handling of the case. She sparked anger after she compared Mumbai to Pakistan-occupied Kashmir.

Her spat with Shiv Sena spokesperson Sanjay Raut led to her receiving Y-plus security detail of around 10 armed commandos who accompany the actress whenever she travels.

