Kangana's Defence Of PoK Analogy Draws Ire From Maharashtra Min; Says Onus On Mumbaikars

A few hours after Kangana Ranaut justified comparing Mumbai to PoK, Maharashtra Parliamentary Affairs Minister Anil Parab on Monday hit back at her. Observing that this had become an issue for the Mumbaikars, he reckoned that they will decide on whether she can live in the country's financial capital. Alleging that she has a "dual personality", he claimed that the Manikarnika actor was behaving as per the script given to her. Earlier in the day, Ranaut stated that she was leaving for Manali with a "heavy heart".

Maharashtra Minister Anil Parab remarked, "It is okay. This is her only work now. Because of this, people are getting to know her love for the city. I feel that this has become the issue of Mumbaikars. The people of Mumbai, which she referred to as Pakistan-occupied Kashmir, will decide whether she can live in Mumbai."

He added, "She has a dual personality. She is an actor. She speaks as per the script that is given to her."

Ranaut's PoK remark spark off reactions

Ranaut has often cast aspersions over Mumbai Police's role in the Sushant Singh Rajput death case probe. She had sparked off a controversy on September 3 by comparing Mumbai to Pakistan-occupied Kashmir after Sena MP Sanjay Raut asked her not to return to India's financial capital. A day later, Shiv Sena MLA Pratap Sarnaik hinted that Shiv Sena's women's wing might physically harm her if she tried coming back to the city. Refusing to back down, Raut used a cuss word for the Queen actor.

The situation took a turn for the worse after the BMC controlled by the Sena sent a notice to her citing illegal structural violations at her Pali Hill office under section 354 A of the Mumbai Municipal Corporation (MMC) Act, 1888. While her lawyer responded to the notice within 24 hours as demanded, the BMC started the demolition process. However, the Bombay High Court has ordered a stay on the demolition of her office, with the matter scheduled to be heard on September 22.

On September 13, Ranaut along with her sister Rangoli Chandel met Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari. She explained her point of view, requesting justice to be given to her. According to her, this would restore the faith of common citizens and particularly daughters in the system.

