Kangana Ranaut Returning To Mumbai On Sept 9 Amid Sena's Threat; Dares Anyone To Stop Her

Amid the ongoing war of words between Shiv Sena and Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut, on Friday, the Queen actor has said that she will return to Mumbai on September 9. Taking to Twitter, she said that she has decided to return as many people are threatening her to not come back to Mumbai. Kangana is currently at her hometown Manali. Kangana Ranaut issued an open challenge saying 'himmat hai toh rok le' adding that she will also share the exact time of her arrival at Mumbai Airport.

I see many people are threatening me to not come back to Mumbai so I have now decided to travel to Mumbai this coming week on 9th September, I will post the time when I land at the Mumbai airport, kisi ke baap mein himmat hai toh rok le ðŸ™‚ https://t.co/9706wS2qEd — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) September 4, 2020

Kangana Ranaut hits back at Sanjay Raut

Kangana Ranaut hit back at Sanjay Raut after the Shiv Sena leader asked her not to return to Mumbai amid her comments against the Mumbai Police. The actor, who has been attacking the Mumbai Police among others in the wake of Sushant Singh Rajput’s death, called the statement as an ‘open threat.’ The Queen star taunted the politician, asking why Mumbai was feeling like ‘Pakistan-occupied Kashmir.’

Raut in the Shiv Sena mouthpiece had slammed Kangana for her ‘treachery’ after she criticized the police force, despite living in the city and working in the film industry in Mumbai. He urged the National Award-winner, to not return to the city. Also questioning the 'Aazadi' graffitis and now the 'open threats', Kangana asked why was Mumbai feeling like 'Pakistan-occupied Kashmir.'

Raut’s statement came in the wake of Kangana's tweet that she did not trust the Mumbai police and will prefer protection from the Himachal government or the Centre in the wake of her allegations of drug use in Bollywood. Kangana had also fumed at the Mumbai Commissioner liking a derogatory tweet of her, something that the police denied, despite there being screenshots. The actress has previously hit out at the force for their investigation into the Sushant Singh Rajput case, accusing them of protecting the bigwigs of the film industry.

