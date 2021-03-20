Kangana Ranaut To User Who Questioned Her Atheism: 'My Grandfather Engraved It In My Mind'

Actor Kangana Ranaut on Saturday morning responded to a Twitter user who asked her about how she understood the concept of atheism while she was young. In a series of tweets, she wrote about growing up as an atheist and then credited her grandfather for the same. The user's tweet read, "Growing up?? How did you know you were an atheist when you were a child?". As soon as the Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi actor stumbled upon this tweet, she remarked that her grandfather was an atheist and that he 'engraved the concept' in her mind.

Kangana added that her grandfather was a highly educated and successful person and that he was a man of sharp intellect. More so, he debated with many against God and religion and encouraged people to take up science, mentioned the actor in her tweet. She continued that he somehow separated God and Science.

In another thread, Kangana opined her views on the concept of 'Kundalini'. She wrote that Kundalini was one of the reasons why she was intrigued by Hinduism. More so, she detailed that while she was growing up as an atheist, she was studying science and Hinduism as it offers practical reason for all its theories. She added, "That gave me the courage to do experiments with various science of 4 Yogas I used Vivekananda’s methods."

Kangana on being an atheist since childhood

Kangana Ranaut has time and again, mentioned in interviews that she's a staunch believer of Swami Vivekananda's teachings, the Gita, the Sanatan Dharma and quantum physics. The actor shared a post about her 'guru' Swami Vivekananda on the occasion of National Youth Day this year. She remarked that the ideals of the great philosopher gave her purpose when she had no hope. She added that Swami gave her a purpose to live when she was disillusioned by the world.

When I was lost you found me, when I had no where to go you held my hand, when I was disillusioned by the world had no hope you gave me purpose. There is no being no God higher than you my Guru, you own every bit of my being.... #NationalYouthDay #SwamiVivekanandJayanti pic.twitter.com/h3HG936biM — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) January 12, 2021

On the work front, Kangana will be seen in the upcoming movie, Dhaakad, alongside Arjun Rampal. The movie is directed by Razneesh Razy Ghai, who has also co-written the film with Chintan Gandhi and Rinish Ravindra. Ranaut also has another movie titled Tejas in the pipeline. Kangana completed the filming of the same in Bikaner, Rajasthan, and shared a glimpse from the sets on March 19.

Last day of shoot in Bikaner as I spend my last day here, want to acknowledge heart touching hospitality, love and warmth at Narendra Bhawan... always so delightful ...thank you dear Karan and Siddharth ðŸ¥° pic.twitter.com/OND4DLwjfV — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) March 19, 2021

