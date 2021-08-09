Kangana Ranaut Trying To Delay Defamation Case Proceedings: Javed Akhtar's Affidavit

Amidst the ongoing Criminal defamation case filed by Javed Akhtar against Kangana Ranaut, the latter filed a plea to quash the proceedings in Andheri Magistrate court. The plea was followed by a scathing remark from complainant Javed Akhtar who accused the actor of purposely delaying the court proceedings. The celebrated writer-lyricist filed a criminal defamation case against Ranaut for her comments against him in a TV interview.

'Sole intent to delay the proceedings'- Javed Akhtar

Javed Akhtar, through his advocate Jay Bharadwaj, filed an affidavit in the Bombay High Court as a reply to Ranaut's plea, filed before Justice Revati Mohite-Dere, to quash the Criminal defamation court proceedings initiated earlier this year. In his counter-affidavit, Akhtar stated that the Ranaut was simply delaying the process after failing to appear before the court on multiple proceedings. He also countered the actor's statement of the magistrate relying on Juhu police's discretion to proceed with the case instead of probing independently.

According to PTI, Javed Akhtar's affidavit stated,

''Present Petition is filed with the sole intent to delay the proceedings without there being any basis whatsoever. It is also a matter of fact that for last 5 dates, the Applicant (Ranaut) has not been appearing before the Ld. 10th MM (magistrate court) on one pretext or the other."

Akhtar challenged Ranaut's statement by saying that the Magistrate was well within its powers to initiate the case against her and also went through his statement made on oath. He further added that the magistrate was required to examine the witnesses independently according to the Criminal Procedure Code, however, it did not make it mandatory. His affidivait further read,

'The MM (metropolitan magistrate) followed due process of law before proceeding to initiate the summoning order against the applicant (Ranaut). That it was only after considering the footage of the interview dated July 19, 2020, and detailed verification of the statement made by the respondent (Akhtar) and the statement of witnesses that the MM proceeded to issue process against the applicant (Ranaut)'.

Earlier On July 27, the Metropolitan Magistrate court at Andheri granted a final chance to Kangana Ranaut to appear before the court for the hearing. Failure to do so would result in a bailable warrant will be issued against the Dhaakad actor. The court was adjourned for September 1, 2021.

