Kangana Ranaut tweets to Justin Trudeau as he says 'free speech has limits' on France row

Kangana Ranaut has been taking on some of the big names in Indian politics recently, and she now had a strong message for Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau over his comments on the attacks in France. As the leader stated that ‘free speech has limits’ over the violence related to the display of the Charlie Hebdo cartoons, the actor highlighted that we did not ‘live in an ideal world.’ She highlighted that different types of crime took place everywhere but that not justify the act of beheading someone.

Kangana objects to Canadian PM’s statement on France

Expressing his solidarity with France, Justin Trudeau was quoted as saying that Canada has always supported freedom of expression, but it was not ‘without limits’ and that it should not arbitrarily and needlessly hurt' any community.

Kangana was not too pleased with the statement and wrote that right from breaking traffic signals to drugs, sexual assault to hurting someone’s sentiments, crimes were common across the world. The Queen star then asked if the punishment to all of these would be to 'behead someone', then there was no need to 'have a Prime Minister or law and order.' She also tagged the leader and wrote, 'answer this.'

Previously, Kangana had reacted strongly to the beheading of a woman in a church in France’s Nice. She was in ‘disbelief’ at the attack by ‘dumb’ people.

Oh no!!!! Another beheading more murders of innocents in the name of ‘Allah’ this is unbearable now, I am in disbelief how can people be so dumb to believe beheading non believers will please their God ...#FranceBeheading https://t.co/wSDn2s5kkK — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) October 29, 2020

Several other celebrities of the film industry had also expressed their comments, condemning the attacks, but some also hit out at France President Emmanuel Macron’s comments on Islam.

Meanwhile, on Saturday, there was another attack in France with a priest getting seriously injured in a shooting outside a church in Lyon. The assailant was yet to be traced.

The attack came two days after a man killed three, with one of them, a woman, being beheaded in a church in Nice.

There has been outrage across countries against Macron, with Middle East countries, threatening to boycott French products after he said ‘France won’t stop cartoons’ as he asserted stong action against Islamic extremism. His comments was in the wake of the killing of teacher by an 18-year-old student after showing the controversial Charlie Hebdo cartoons on prophet Muhammad in a lecture on freedom of expression.

