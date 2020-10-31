France Attack: Third Man Detained In Connection With Stabbing Incident In Nice

A third man has been detained for questioning in connection with the knife attack on a church in the southern French city of Nice, CBS News reported on October 31. The 35-year-old man was arrested overnight after he was found present during the police search late on October 30 at the home of a second man suspected of having been in contact with the attacker, a young Tunisian. As per Associated Press, the police is currently probing him to find his role in the deadly attack.

France church attack: 3 killed

Amid the uproar when France was already fearing deadly attacks, an armed man with a 12-inch-long knife began stabbing people praying inside the Basilica of Notre-Dam in Nice at 8.29 AM (local time) on October 29. The man reportedly slit the throat of a 60-year-old woman, a church worker and also left a woman severely injured. While the 60-year-old woman and the church worker reportedly died on the spot, the other 44-year-old woman managed to get out of the church. However, she later succumbed to her wounds in the nearby cafe. The gruesome attack, which is now being treated as a terror attack by prosecutors came in the backdrop of thousands rallying across France in solidarity with the teacher Samuel Paty.

However, it is unclear if the October 29 Nice attack is connected to the Prophet Muhammad’s cartoons that Muslims consider blasphemous. Leaders across the globe including Prime Minister Narendra Modi have condemned the attack. But security across the nation has been tightened and the police have arrested the attacker Ibrahim Issaoui who was seriously injured and is currently hospitalised in life-threatening condition.

Image: @prefpolice/Twitter