Kangana Ranaut Upset Over Theatres Refusing To Screen 'Thalaivii', Urges Them To 'support'

Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut, who is all set for her upcoming biographical film, Thalaivii's release on 10 September, is struggling to find outlets for its theatrical shows. Based on the life of actor and politician J. Jayalalithaa, the movie has tingled fans' excitement with its trailer.

However, the movie's makers have hit a dead end after several multiplexes denied to screen Thalaivii. Notably, with its release, Thalaivii would become the third movie, after Bell Bottom and Chehre to hit theatres in India this year.

Kangana Ranaut on multiplex controversy

With the Thalaivii release date inching closer, Kangana took to her Instagram on Saturday, 4 September, talking about the ongoing multiplex controversy. The actor expressed sympathy for theatres, which suffered the brunt of the COVID-19 pandemic, suffering losses. Adding that the biography film is the first female-centric movie to be made on a huge Rs 90 crore budget, she added that in their quest to support theatres, they denied several exclusive offers from streaming platforms.

However, much to her disappointment, theatres didn't support the makers back. Ranaut mentioned that they have a two-week window for the movie's Hindi release, as opposed to the theatres' four-week window policy. But despite having this leverage for the movie's regional language releases, Kangana added that multiplexes have been thwarting it citing their contracts with various production houses and their disapproval with allowing other things.

Expressing her disappointment, the actor called out the multiplex conglomerate owners for their "ganging and groupism." She concluded by urging audiences to stream the movie on OTT platforms and single screens in absence of a huge theatrical premiere.

The actor even shared Instagram stories appealing to people to 'save theatres' adding that the treatment producers Vishnu Vardhan Induri and Shailesh R Singh are receiving is "unfair and cruel."

More on Kangana Ranaut's Thalaivii

The multilingual biographical film is helmed by AL Vijay and is set to be released on 10 September on the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi. Shot simultaneously in Tamil, Hindi and Telugu, the film stars actors like Arvind Swami, Madhoo and Bhagyashree in significant roles. The movie's Hindi version will be released on Netflix after a two-week run in theatres while the Tamil and Telugu will run for four weeks in theatres.

(Image- Kangana Ranaut/Instagram)