Kangana Ranaut urges Sonu Sood to 'appreciate India-made vaccine' after covid-19 recovery

Just hours after actor Sonu Sood took to Twitter and informed about being tested COVID-19 positive with a picture, actress Kangana Ranaut urged him to appreciate the "India-made vaccine and its effects". The actor who is recuperating from the virus had contracted the disease nearly 10 days after receiving the first dose of the coronavirus injection. While captioning the post he wrote, “Tested COVID-19 negative.’ Kangana replied to his post and spoke about his recovery while crediting the coronavirus vaccine.

Kangana Ranaut requests Sonu Sood to spread awareness

Apart from requesting him to appreciate the vaccine, the actress also asked him to ‘encourage people to take the vaccine so that tons of it doesn’t get expired post 1st May like before.’ While captioning the post, she wrote, “Sonu Ji you had the first shot of the vaccine and I see because of that you recovered very fast, maybe you want to appreciate India made the vaccine and its effects, also encourage people to take the vaccine so that tons of it doesn’t get expired post 1st May like before.”

Sonu ji you had the first shot of the vaccine and I see because of that you recovered very fast, may be you want to appreciate India made vaccine and its effects, also encourage people to take the vaccine so that tons of it doesn’t get expired post 1st May like before ðŸ¥°ðŸ™ https://t.co/k1smgDecwI — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) April 23, 2021

The actor has been the pillar of strength for many who had been running errands to help the needy. Expressing his concern over the sufferings all around, he had tweeted Friday, "Can't sleep...In the middle of the night when my phone rings, all I can hear is a desperate voice pleading to save his/her loved ones. We are living in tough times but tomorrow is going to be better, just hold your reigns tight. Together we will win. Just we need some more hands."

Third Vaccination drive in India

On April 19, the Centre announced that everyone above 18 years of age would be eligible for Covid-19 vaccination from May 1. It also allowed private hospitals and states to purchase vaccine doses directly from manufacturers. Vaccine manufacturers will be free to supply 50% doses to state governments and in the open market, for which they will have to make an advance declaration of the price before May 1.

(Image credit: Sonu_Sood/ Kangana Ranaut/ Instagram)