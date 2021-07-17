Kangana Ranaut Visits Movie Theatre After 2 Years, Says 'popcorn Days Are Back'

Actor Kangana Ranaut who is in Budapest these days to shoot for her upcoming film Dhaakad, had a great time watching a film in theatres after almost two years. The ongoing coronavirus pandemic had led to theatres being shut down in India. Kangana who was elated to visit the theatres took to her Instagram stories and shared a video with her team while visiting the multiplex for a film.

She went with her producers and director to watch Black Widow in the theatres. She wore a white dress with her hair tied up in the video and asked her team about how they feel regarding returning to theatres after a long gap. Along with it, Kangana wrote, "After two long years back to theatres for #blackwidow Thanks to my producers for planning this outing for us." Apart from the video, she also shared a boomerang in which she could be seen holding two tubs of popcorn while heading to watch the film. With the post, she wrote, "Popcorn Days are back."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kangana has a list of films lined up in her kitty. She will be next seen in the political drama Thalaivi, which is based on the life of Tamil Nadu's former chief minister, J Jayalalithaa. Other than that, she will also be seen in Tejas, Dhaakad and Manikarnika Returns: The Legend Of Didda. Another of her films, Emergency, is based on the life of India's former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi.

Kangana who previously announced her production house as Manikarnika Films is set to debut as a producer with Tiku Weds Sheru and as a host for the Indian adaptation of the American show Temptation Island. After roping in Nawazuddin Siddiqui as a lead actor of the movie Tike Weds Sheru, and they now have a director too, Sai Kabir. This is not the first collaboration between Kangana and Sai as previously they had worked together on the 2014 film Revolver Rani.

IMAGE: KANGANARANAUT/Instagram

