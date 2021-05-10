Kangana Ranaut Warns 'COVID Is Just A Wake Up Call', Asks To Start Living Responsibly

Actor Kangana Ranaut recently announced testing positive for COVID-19 on her official Instagram handle, following the permanent ban of her official Twitter handle. While the four-time National Award-winning actor is currently battling with the deadly virus, she took to her Instagram Stories on Monday, i.e. May 10, 2021, to warn netizens that coronavirus is "just a wake-up call" and explained how one needs to start living "responsibly" for the generations to come. Posting a photograph of her pulse oximetry test, Kangana shared 4 ways on how to protect future generations.

Kangana Ranaut asks netizens to "wake up" and live "responsibly"

Kangana Ranaut, who is currently under home quarantine after testing positive for COVID-19, shared her health update with fans by posting a photograph of her pulse oximetry test that read, "SpO 2 %: 99 and PR bpm rate: 78". Along with it, she also advised netizens to wake up and pledge to start living responsibly for the future of "our species" and wrote, "COVID is just a wake-up call if we don't start living responsibly, future for our species is bleak." Kangana also added, "Wake up and pledge to 1) Recycle clothes and natural resources. 2) Plant more trees, one person must plant 8 trees a year that's the amount of O2 each one of us consumes. 3) Conscious birthing. You want children because everyone is having or it's a conscious choice that you made? 4) Don't waste water or food. Let's start with this, there is a lot to do anyway."

Check out Kangana Ranaut's Instagram story below:

Kangana Ranaut's COVID-19 positive Instagram post controversy

Kangana Ranaut revealed testing COVID-19 positive on Saturday by sharing a photograph of herself performing Yoga on Instagram. In her post, the Manikarnika: The Queen Of Jhansi actor referred to coronavirus as a "small-time flu which got too much press". Soon after her post surfaced on the internet, Instagram pulled it down after it received major criticism from the netizens. Later, the 34-year-old took to her Instagram stories to react to the same and wrote, "I don't think I will last here (Instagram) more than a week".

Take a look:

IMAGE: KANGANA RANAUT'S INSTAGRAM

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.