Kangana Ranaut Welcomes Her 'acting Guru' Arvind Gaur On Board For A Cameo In 'Emergency'

Bollywood diva Kangana Ranaut is currently gearing up for the much-awaited film, Emergency. The actor will step into the shoes of former Prime Minister Gandhi in the movie. Apart from leading the film, Kangana is also donning the director's hat. After announcing the leading cast of her second directorial venture, Kangana recently welcomed her Guru and theatre director Arvind Gaur for a cameo in the forthcoming film.

Kangana Ranaut recently shared some pictures of her sharing smiles with Arvind Gaur via her Instagram stories. In the photos, Kangana could be seen holding Gaur's hand as they indulged in a conversation. The Thalaivii star looked beautiful in a white salwar suit. Sharing the photos, Kangana mentioned how she requested Gaur, who was her mentor when she was 16, for a cameo in her new venture. She wrote, "Today I have the great fortune of directing my acting guru @arvindgaur_ ji who mentored me at the age of 16...". the Tanu Weds Manu actor added, "I requested sir for a cameo in my directorial Emergency and here is he with me."

In another story, Kangana gave an introduction to Gaur and wrote, "@arvindgaur_ ji is a great theatre director... directing the director today. (sic)"

Details about Emergency cast

The upcoming film Emergency will see Kangana Ranaut play former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi. Bollywood veteran Anupam Kher has also joined the production to portray Jayaprakash Narayan, while Shreyas Talpade will play former Prime Minister of India Atal Bihari Vajpayee. Milind Soman will be seen stepping into the shoes of Sam Manekshw, while Mahima Chaudhry will portray Pupul Jayakar.

Kangana Ranaut's first look from Emergency

Last month, the Tanu Weds Manu star left her fans stunned with her first look as Indira Gandhi. The actor's fans could not help but laud her for her uncanny resemblance to the former PM and also for her voice modulation. Sharing her first look from the upcoming movie, Ranaut wrote, "Presenting ‘Her’who was called ‘Sir'." The actor also announced the commencement of the film's shoot with the short clip.

(Image: @kanganaranaut/Instagram)