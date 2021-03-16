Kangana Ranaut wraps up 'Tejas' Delhi schedule, praises her 'commander in Chief' director

Actress Kangana Ranaut who is quite busy while shooting for her upcoming film Tejas recently took to Twitter and informed about wrapping up the Delhi schedule and heading to Rajasthan for the next schedule. Kangana shared a picture with her director Sarvesh Mewara and praised his phenomenal vision when it comes to direction.

Kangana Ranaut wraps up Delhi schedule

Documenting one of their serious conversations, Kangana shared her happiness of successfully completing the Delhi schedule of the patriotic drama. The actress who was in awe of the director mentioned that though this is Sarvesh's first film yet his way of direction makes the Manikarnika star feels as if he is a pro in this field. "Today team Tejas successfully completed Delhi schedule, our commander in Chief @sarveshmewara1 is a first-time director but it seems he has been making movies all his life and good ones. Tomorrow off to my most favourite place Rajasthan for the next schedule.@nonabains @RSVPMovies," she tweeted.

Apart from this, Kangana also shared a picture of the scrumptious dessert that she hogged on the last day of her stay in Delhi. While captioning her fondness for deserts, she wrote, "Delhi wrap ... uummmmmm...Is there something called vulgarly delicious?"

The actress who was shooting for the upcoming film in the National capital had earlier shared pictures from her meeting with Union Minister Prakash Javadekar. "Today after the shoot got an opportunity to meet Honourable Minister Shri @PrakashJavdekar Ji, discussed various issues especially discrimination against women and outsiders in the film Industry. Thank you for your compassion, insight, and guidance, sir," (sic) she wrote on Twitter. Tejas will show Kangana playing the role of a Sikh airforce pilot Tejas Gill. Apart from Tejas, she will next be seen in Thalaivi that will release on April 23, 2021. Apart from Thalaivi, Kangana also has an action-packed film Dhaakad in her kitty.