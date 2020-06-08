Kangana Ranaut’s Décor For Rangoli’s Home Sets An Example For ‘Vocal For Local’ Initiative

Bollywood actor and now also an interior decorator, Kangana Ranaut, who recently designed sister Rangoli’s new pad in Manali, ensured it had a perfect mix of style and comfort. The house is a vocal advocate for sustainable fashion and Khadi, made optimal use of local material.

Rangoli in a statement said, “We hired a local contractor from Kullu. I am not into décor. Kangana asked me what kind of house you want - Italian, French, Victorian, hill house, or colonial. I said I don’t know all of these. I wanted a house that reflects my personality. So, Kangana made me and Ajay sit and made notes to understand our preferences."

Kangana Ranaut welcomes nephew Prithvi to Rangoli's new house with Pooja & halwa; See pics

“Kangana loves old and rustic designs, but I told her I don’t want it that way. I like rustic and vintage, but I wanted something new and practical. Since it’s a hilly area, one can see a lot of woodwork. I told Kangana that we must use wood. I also told her that I love marble stones which she doesn’t. Kangana incorporated every single preference of mine while designing this home," Rangoli added.

Rangoli also spoke about how Kangana was involved in even minute details. “The artifacts and accessories were bought from various markets including Mumbai and Delhi. I am not even aware of some of these markets. Kangana did the research! My rug has come from Udaipur. The carpet makers took six months to weave them. The idols in the mandir (temple) have come from Bengaluru. Kangana got throws for the living room from Kullu. Out of which one is made of Yak wool, and it has Kullu Patti (colorful design) which is also used in traditional topi worn by men in the area.”

Kangana took exceptional care and efforts while designing nephew Prithvi Raj’s room. “Kangana designed it with a lot of color and accessories. It has alphabets, planets and a lot of other things. Instead of installing a TV, Kangana chose to put Swami Vivekananda’s portrait because she wants him to get curious about Yoga and Sadhanas. It also has cartoons and games for him to enjoy. She also put up a swing for him in his balcony. The house is beautiful. I didn’t want a home that is designed with a ‘touch-me-not’ style. The more you use it, it then becomes more beautiful. Everything used in the house is easy going, and it is looking beautiful and beyond my imagination. I am delighted that we went for everything locally.”

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.