Kangana Ranaut Welcomes Nephew Prithvi To Rangoli's New House With Pooja & Halwa; See Pics

Rangoli Chandel on Monday took to her Instagram handle to share how her sister Kangana Ranaut welcomed her son Prithvi to their new house in Manali. Sharing pictures featuring their mother, Kangana welcomed nephew Prithvi with pooja, halwa and kisses.

Dressed in a plain mauve traditional outfit, Kangana looked beautiful as she completed her look with tied hair. Meanwhile, Rangoli wore a saree and Prithvi was dressed in a plain white kurta-pajama.

On Friday, pictures of Kangana Ranaut giving finishing touches to her sister Rangoli Chandel's new house in Manali were shared on social media. The photos were posted by Rangoli Chandel in the wee hours of May 29. Sharing the picture, Rangoli Chandel wrote: "She has been incessantly working on this and today when I saw her put finishing touches I was stunned, I can say one thing, this is not a house to me it’s heaven it’s a blessing." (sic) Rangoli Chandel in the post also mentioned how Kangana Ranaut stepped out of her comfort zone to set-up her house.

