Kangana Ranaut's Fiery Reply To Chehre's Release Date Postponed: Catch Up On Latest News

Several events took place today in the entertainment industry. From Kangana Ranaut’s response to ‘most misunderstood actress’ to Chehre's release date postponed, many events made headlines on March 30, 2021. Read ahead to see this entertainment news recap for the day.

Kangana Ranaut’s reply to ‘most misunderstood actress’

A Twitter user wrote that Kangana is ‘the most misunderstood actress’ and also is on the receiving end of hate for no reason. They also wrote that she is made to look bad when she retaliates. Kangana replied to the tweet by saying that if one wants to be good they have to follow the ‘greats’. She also said, “In the jungle all kind of life is there reptiles, scorpions, deer, rabbits, insects, worms, hyenas and a Babbar Sherni”.

Chehre's release date postponed

Emraan Hashmi took to his Instagram to share a statement regarding his upcoming mystery thriller movie Chehre’s release being postponed. It was mentioned in the statement that due to the rising COVID-19 cases, the film will not release on April 9. The new release date of the movie has not been announced yet.

Parineeti Chopra's next movie

Parineeti Chopra is next going to star in Sandeep Reddy Vanga's upcoming film Animal. The movie will also star Ranbir Kapoor and Bobby Deol. The actor will begin filming for the movie later this year. It is going to be a dark thriller.

Nadiyon Paar singer Rashmeet Kaur tests COVID positive

Rashmeet Kaur took to her Instagram to inform her fans and followers that she has tested positive for the novel Coronavirus. She also said that she has home quarantined and is taking care of herself. She also urged her fans to stay safe.

Sharon Stone's memoir

In Sharon Stone's memoir, The Beauty of Living Twice, the actor has revealed that she was given larger breast implants without her permission. She also said that when she questioned the doctor about the implants, they said to her that they will look good with ‘bigger breasts’. The actor also clarified that she had undergone breast reconstruction surgery after removing a benign tumour.

