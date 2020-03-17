The Debate
Kangana Ranaut's Sister Rangoli Digs Out An Old Pic With Hrithik Roshan, Has This Message

Bollywood News

Kangana Ranaut's sister Rangoli Chandel reopened some old wounds and dug out a picture with 'Super 30' actor Hrithik Roshan. Read her message here —

Written By Chetna Kapoor | Mumbai | Updated On:
Kangana Ranaut

Kangana Ranaut's sister Rangoli Chandel reopened some old wounds and dug out a picture with 'Super 30' actor Hrithik Roshan. Addressing Hrithik as 'Pappu Ji', Chandel took to her Twitter and said that claimed that the actor always tried to impress her to remain in good books of Kangana.

She also added that as of today the stance is that he asks, 'Hum Aapke Hain Kaun?'.

Hrithik Roshan 'hurt' by Kangana Ranaut's 'lies' getting attention

As for Kangana's spat with Hrithik Roshan, the matter had exploded after the actress claimed that she has had a relationship with the Super 30 actor. She then went on to share emails that were alleged communication between them, which Hrithik denied. The two are said to have met during the shoot of Krrish. Hrithik presented his side with the story in an exclusive interview with Republic Media Network's Editor-In-Chief Arnab Goswami.

On the work front

Kangana has been prepping up for her upcoming movie Thalaivi. The movie is a biopic on the life of J. Jayalalithaa, late politician and film actress. It is directed by A.L. Vijay. It also stars Arvind Swamy, Samuthirakani and Bhagyashree.

Rangoli Chandel claims Javed Akhtar threatened Kangana Ranaut over her Hrithik Roshan spat

 

 

First Published:
