Kangana Ranaut's Sister Rangoli Digs Out An Old Pic With Hrithik Roshan, Has This Message

Kangana Ranaut's sister Rangoli Chandel reopened some old wounds and dug out a picture with 'Super 30' actor Hrithik Roshan. Addressing Hrithik as 'Pappu Ji', Chandel took to her Twitter and said that claimed that the actor always tried to impress her to remain in good books of Kangana.

She also added that as of today the stance is that he asks, 'Hum Aapke Hain Kaun?'.

Yeh dekho Pappu ji, sara din mujhe impress karne mein laga rehta tha taki meri bahen ki good books mein aa jaye, aur aaj kehta hai hum aapke hain kaun 😂😁😁 pic.twitter.com/KLj7Gc0YYo — Rangoli Chandel (@Rangoli_A) March 17, 2020

Kangana has fought many battles, demons in the under belly of Bollywood,my acid attack, harassment and court cases after her huge success, she dealt with all with utmost dignity but every day these bots calling my sister names and trying to paint a lie as a truth...(contd) https://t.co/AInLBsl39l — Rangoli Chandel (@Rangoli_A) March 17, 2020

(Contd)... we are not here kisi ke baap ke paise pe, shut your mouth otherwise will rip you apart phir mat rona !! — Rangoli Chandel (@Rangoli_A) March 17, 2020

As for Kangana's spat with Hrithik Roshan, the matter had exploded after the actress claimed that she has had a relationship with the Super 30 actor. She then went on to share emails that were alleged communication between them, which Hrithik denied. The two are said to have met during the shoot of Krrish. Hrithik presented his side with the story in an exclusive interview with Republic Media Network's Editor-In-Chief Arnab Goswami.

On the work front

Kangana has been prepping up for her upcoming movie Thalaivi. The movie is a biopic on the life of J. Jayalalithaa, late politician and film actress. It is directed by A.L. Vijay. It also stars Arvind Swamy, Samuthirakani and Bhagyashree.

