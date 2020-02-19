Rangoli Chandel Claims Javed Akhtar Threatened Kangana Ranaut Over Her Hrithik Roshan Spat

Kangana Ranaut's sister and manager Rangoli Chandel in a tweet has claimed that Bollywood lyricist-writer Javed Akhtar had once called the Manikarnika actress home and threatened her before asking her to apologise to Hrithik Roshan. She further claimed that filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt threw a slipper at Ranaut when she refused to play the role of a suicide bomber.

READ: Kangana Ranaut's Sister Rangoli Chandel Unhappy With Alia Bhatt's Filmfare Win?

Rangoli claims Javed Akhtar threatened Kangana

“Javed Akhtar Ji called Kangana home and intimidated her threatened her to say sorry to Hrithik, Mahesh Bhatt threw chappal on her cos she refused to play a suicide bomber, they call PM Fascist, chacha Ji aap dono kya ho?” Rangoli tweeted in response to a Twitter user.

Javed Akhtar ji called Kangana home and intimidated her threatened her to say sorry to Hrithik, Mahesh Bhatt threw chappal on her cos she refused to play a suicide bomber, they call PM Facist, chacha ji aap dono kya ho ? https://t.co/4yfHDK7Jcq — Rangoli Chandel (@Rangoli_A) February 18, 2020

Kangana Ranaut previously had a run-in with Akhtar and wife Shabana Azmi after the couple cancelled their visit to Pakistan post-Pulwama attack. Standing in solidarity with the martyred soldiers, the two decided to not attend an event at Karachi.

READ: Rangoli Chandel Compares Kangana Ranaut To Marlon Brando, Points Out Their Similarity

However, in a conversation with media, Kangana had said, “People like Shabana Azmi calling for halt on cultural exchange - they are the ones who promote Bharat Tere Tukde Honge gangs... why did they organise an event in Karachi in the first place when Pakistani artistes have been banned after Uri attacks? And now they are trying to save face?” In response, Shabana had said, “You really think at a time like this a personal attack on me can be of any significance when the entire country stands as one in our grief and in condemning this dastardly Pulwama attack? May God bless her.”

As for Kangana's spat with Hrithik Roshan, the matter had exploded after the actress claimed that she has had a relationship with the Super 30 actor. She then went on to share emails that were alleged communication between them, which Hrithik denied. The two are said to have met during the shoot of Krrish. Hrithik presented his side with the story in an exclusive interview with Republic Media Network's Editor-In-Chief Arnab Goswami.

WATCH | Hrithik breaks his silence in an explosive interview

READ: Rangoli Chandel Lauds Kangana's Dedication For 'Thalaivi', Says 'she Put Health At Stake'

READ: Rangoli Chandel Compares Kangana Ranaut To Marlon Brando, Points Out Their Similarity

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.