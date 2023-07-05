Kangana Ranaut's 'Tejas 1st Aerial Action Film' Remark A Dig At Hrithik Roshan's Fighter?

Kangana Ranaut announced the release date of her upcoming film Tejas earlier today (July 5). After several delays, the makers are eyeing Dussehra release this year. However, while announcing her film, she took a cryptic dig at Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone's starrer Fighter.

Tejas will be released on October 20.

In the film, Kangana Ranaut plays the role of Air Force officer Tejas Gill.

Both Tejas and Fighter are dubbed as aerial action films.

The battle for the title

Kangana Ranaut shared a series of stills from her upcoming film Tejas. She referred to her film as 'India's first aerial action film', taking a subtle dig at Fighter. For the uninitiated, the Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone starrer was pegged as India's first aerial action franchise when it was announced.

(Image: Kangana Ranaut/Instagram)

The clash between Tejas and Fighter for the title of India's first aerial action movie has raised the anticipation surrounding both films. Recently, a teaser poster featuring Hrithik Roshan was launched by Fighter makers. It featued the War actor in the uniform of a pilot as he emerged from the cockpit.

(Image: Deepika Padukone/Instagram)

Kangana reveals her look in Tejas

Directed by Sarvesh Mewara, Tejas promises to deliver a promising cinematic experience with its aerial action sequences. Alongside Kangana Ranaut as a pilot, the film also stars Varun Mitra.

(Image: Taran Adarsh/Twitter)

The story of Tejas revolves around the journey of a pilot and courageous soldiers defending the nation.