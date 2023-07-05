Kangana Ranaut Starrer Tejas To Clash With Tiger Shroff's Ganapath On This Date

Kangana Ranaut is eyeing a box office clash with the Tiger Shroff and Kriti Sanon starrer Ganapath Part I. Taking to her social media, the actress announced the release date of her upcoming film Tejas. The Queen actress has several other releases lined up for the year.

3 things you need to know

In Tejas, Kangana Ranaut will play the role of an air force pilot.

The film is slated to be an action thriller.

The film is eying a holiday release in October.

Kangana Ranaut to feature as an Air Force pilot

Kangana Ranaut unveiled the release date of her much-awaited film Tejas. The actress took to her Instagram to share that the film will hit theatres on October 20. In the movie, the Queen actress will essay the role of an Air Force pilot.

(The production house for the film Tejas announced the release date in a Tweet. | Image: Twitter)

Tejas revolves around the extraordinary journey of Tejas Gill, an Air Force pilot, and aims to inspire and instill a deep sense of pride in every Indian, showing how our Air Force pilots work tirelessly to defend our nation, confronting numerous challenges along the way.

It's going to be Tejas vs Ganpath this Dusshera weekend

The box office generally sees multiple releases during public holidays. The same will be witnessed this year as well. Kangana Ranaut's Tejas will lock horns with Tiger Shroff starrer Ganapath Part 1. Both movies are scheduled to hit theatres on October 20.

(Ganapath Part 1 features Tiger Shroff in the lead role along with Kriti Sanon. | Image: Tiger Shroff/Instagram)

Being the Dussherra weekend, not just Bollywood, but Kangana’s movie will face a box office clash with other movies as well. Thalapathy Vijay starrer Leo will also hit the big screen a day before on October 19. Apart from these, Vivek Agnihotri's directorial The Vaccine War is also reportedly scheduled to release on October 20.

When Kangana Ranaut expressed displeasure with Ganapath's release date

Though a box office clash during the festive season seems unavoidable, Kangana Ranaut previously expressed her displeasure about it. Her movie Emergency was scheduled to release on October 20, a week after which the Tiger Shroff starrer was announced to release on the same day. This irked the Tanu Weds Manu actress who took to Twitter to share a series of opinions along with postponing her film.

(Kangana Ranaut will play the role of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi in the film Emergency | Image: Instagram)

In her Tweets, the actress alleged that the makers of Ganapath Part 1 announced the release date to be the same as her free after a series of ‘panic meetings in the Bollywood mafia gangs’. She also claimed that before her announcement, the entire month of October was free for movies to book slots, but no one chose those dates at the time. She also asserted that Bollywood has become ‘self-destructive’ and purposely pitted movies to clash with each other. The actress promised that she will reveal the release date of Emergency only a month after its trailer launch.

With Tejas, the actress has again grabbed a seat on the same contentious date- October 20. The actress has not yet addressed her past anguish with the release date. Meanwhile, Emergency is now scheduled to release on November 24.