Kangana Ranaut's 'Thalaivi' Trailer Depicts Fierce Tale Of Love, Loss & Struggle For Power

Kangana Ranaut starrer highly-anticipated film, Thalaivi’s trailer is finally out on Tuesday, March 23. The high edge drama depicts the multiple stages of late politician Jayalalithaa’s life. The Thalaivi trailer begins with the politician’s early life as an actor. Actor Kangana Ranaut entices audiences with her retro looks and filmy career which is followed by an insight into her struggles while rising as a politician of the Tamil Nadu state.

Citing a tale of love, loss, struggle and power, 'Thalaivi' harps on a range of emotions to offer the perfect mix of content and entertainment. Panning out a journey of 30 years of Jayalalithaa's life 'Thalaivi' assures a gripping story, impactful performances and entertaining soundtracks. A clip from the trailer also showcases Jayalalithaa’s journey’s comparison with the epic Hindu tale of Mahabharat.

It traces all the misconduct that the revolutionary leader had to face amidst a misogynist society that tried to bring her down. Scenes from the trailer also show how the actor-turned-politician was discriminated against on the grounds of gender and race while foraying in the politics of Tamil Nadu. For the unversed, Jayalalithaa had served six terms as the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu during her political reign.

In totality, the Thalaivi trailer gives an apt look at the life of the woman who changed the politics of Tamil Nadu with her firm stand. Thalaivi, presented by Vibri Motion pictures, Karma Media Entertainment and Zee Studios in association with Gothic Entertainment and Sprint films has been produced by Vishnu Vardhan Induri and Shailesh R Singh and Co-produced by Hitesh Thakkar and Thirumal Reddy. Thalaivi is set to release worldwide in Hindi, Tamil and Telegu by Zee Studios on April 23, 2021.

While announcing the trailer release date on social media, Kangana, who essays the titular role in the movie, wrote on Twitter, “One day to go for the trailer launch of #Thalaivi Gaining 20 kgs and losing it all back within a span of few months wasn’t the only challenge that I faced while filming this Epic Biopic. The wait is getting over just in few hours Jaya will be your forever". Check out the announcement post below:

One day to go for the trailer launch of #Thalaivi

Gaining 20 kgs and loosing it all back within a span of few months wasn’t the only challenge that I faced while filming this Epic Biopic, wait is getting over just in few hours Jaya will be your forever â¤ï¸ pic.twitter.com/yeLDPfCdFQ — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) March 22, 2021

(With PR Inputs)