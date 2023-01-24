Kangana Ranaut's Twitter Account Restored; 'It's Nice To Be Back Here'

Kangana Ranaut's Twitter account has been restored, according to the actor's Instagram story. Sharing a screenshot of her latest Tweet, the 'Queen' actor wrote, "Glad to be back on Twitter." The actor's Twitter account was suspended in May 2021 after she reportedly tweeted her reaction to the West Bengal assembly election results.

After over a year and a half, the actor is back on Twitter.

Check out a screenshot of her Instagram Story:

Kangana's first Tweet after returning to Twitter

Kangana on Tuesday, January 24 wrote her first Tweet after returning to Twitter. It read, "Hello everyone, it’s nice to be back here."

Check out her Tweet below:

Hello everyone, it’s nice to be back here 🙂 — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) January 24, 2023

The actor in another Tweet announced the wrap of her film 'Emergency', in which she is playing the role of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi and also directing the film.

Her Tweet read, "And it’s a wrap !!! Emergency filming completed successfully… see you in cinemas on 20th October 2023 …

20-10-2023."

Check out her Tweet below:

And it’s a wrap !!!

Emergency filming completed successfully… see you in cinemas on 20th October 2023 …

20-10-2023 🚩 pic.twitter.com/L1s5m3W99G — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) January 24, 2023

Why Twitter suspended Kangana's account?

After suspending Kangana's account, a Twitter spokesperson said, "We’ve been clear that we will take strong enforcement action on behaviour that has the potential to lead to offline harm."

The spokesperson added, "The referenced account has been permanently suspended for repeated violations of Twitter Rules specifically our Hateful Conduct policy and Abusive Behaviour policy. We enforce the Twitter Rules judiciously and impartially for everyone on our service."

Kangana too had reacted to her account suspension and said, "Twitter has only proved my point they are Americans and by birth, a white person feels entitled to enslave a brown person, they want to tell you what to think, speak or do."

She added, "Fortunately I have many platforms I can use to raise my voice including my own art in the form of cinema but my heart goes out to the people of this nation who have been tortured, enslaved and censored for thousands of years and still their is no end to the suffering.”