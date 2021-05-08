Kangana Reacts To FIR Against Her On TMC's Complaint, Affirms 'cannot Scare Me With Cases'

The All India Trinamool Congress (AITC) spokesperson Riju Dutta on Friday filed an FIR at the Ultadanga police station late on Thursday night against actor Kangana Ranaut for posting 'offensive' Instagram stories. It was alleged that the social media posts were a part of her 'hate propaganda' to incite 'communal violence' in West Bengal.

"Ranaut has made several offensive posts from her verified official Instagram handle in the story section. She has also distorted and maligned the image of chief minister of West Bengal, Mamata Banerjee,” the complaint read.

Reacting to this, Kangana on her Instagram handle wrote, "You cannot scare me with many cases or FIRs." In the following IG story, Kangana wrote, "Centre failed to take any action for mass murder of Hindus lakhs and lakhs of them ran away from Bengal but Mamta Sena is taking action against me for asking her to stop the blood bath... why is so-called Right-wing so weak in this country?" [sic]

Twitter suspends Kangana Ranaut's account

Actor Kangana Ranaut’s Twitter account has been permanently suspended on May 4, post her reaction to the West Bengal Assembly poll results and a lot of other tweets. According to a statement issued by the social media platform, the account repeatedly violated the Twitter policy of ‘Hateful Conduct and Abusive Behaviour.’ The micro-blogging site stated that they stand clear about strict action being taken against ‘behaviour that has the potential to lead to offline harm’, which has been called out furiously online as Twitter is clearly inconsistent in its actions.

"We’ve been clear that we'll take strong enforcement action on behavior that has the potential to lead to offline harm. The account has been permanently suspended for repeated violations of Twitter Rules specifically our Hateful Conduct policy & Abusive Behaviour policy," a Twitter spokesperson said.

Kangana released a statement and said, "Twitter has only proved my point they are Americans and by birth, a white person feels entitled to enslave a brown person, they want to tell you what to think, speak or do, fortunately, I have many platforms I can use to raise my voice including my own art in the form of cinema but my heart goes out to the people of this nation who have been tortured, enslaved and censored for thousands of years and still there is no end to the suffering..”

